June 15, 2022 -- The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased between 2017 and 2020 after a 30-year decline, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute. More than 930,000 abortions took place in the U.S. in 2020, up 8% from 862,000 abortions in 2017. About 1 in 5 pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020, the report said.

