Gas Station Manager Fired After Accidentally Setting Price At 69 Cents A Gallon

The manager of a Northern California gas station was fired Monday after he mistakenly set the gas price to 69 cents a gallon instead of $6.99.

John Szczecina, who was manager of a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, east of Sacramento, said he accidentally put the decimal point in the wrong spot last week, according to local news reports .

“I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn’t go. So I just took responsibility for it and said, yeah, it’s my fault,” Szczecina told KGO-TV in San Francisco .

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting cheap gas for several hours before the error was discovered, costing the gas station $16,000, according to KGO-TV .

California drivers on average are paying $6.43 a gallon now.

Szczecina’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help repay the lost revenue. According to the online fundraiser, the family is concerned they’ll be sued by the station owners. It had raised nearly $3,500 as of Tuesday night.

Gasoline prices have been surging since April 2020 , when the initial shock of the pandemic drove prices below $1.80 a gallon. Prices hit $3 in May 2021 and soared past $4 this March. This month, the nationwide average for a gallon surpassed $5 for the first time ever, as Americans face the highest rate of inflation in 40 years .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.