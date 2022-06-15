ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Gas Station Manager Fired After Accidentally Setting Price At 69 Cents A Gallon

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEB19_0gB6OVUI00

The manager of a Northern California gas station was fired Monday after he mistakenly set the gas price to 69 cents a gallon instead of $6.99.

John Szczecina, who was manager of a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, east of Sacramento, said he accidentally put the decimal point in the wrong spot last week, according to local news reports .

“I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn’t go. So I just took responsibility for it and said, yeah, it’s my fault,” Szczecina told KGO-TV in San Francisco .

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting cheap gas for several hours before the error was discovered, costing the gas station $16,000, according to KGO-TV .

California drivers on average are paying $6.43 a gallon now.

Szczecina’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help repay the lost revenue. According to the online fundraiser, the family is concerned they’ll be sued by the station owners. It had raised nearly $3,500 as of Tuesday night.

Gasoline prices have been surging since April 2020 , when the initial shock of the pandemic drove prices below $1.80 a gallon. Prices hit $3 in May 2021 and soared past $4 this March. This month, the nationwide average for a gallon surpassed $5 for the first time ever, as Americans face the highest rate of inflation in 40 years .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 188

Deb Waterhouse
2d ago

i hope he raises the money and its behind him. the gas station owner should have a heart and only ask for 8k back. People make mistakes are all just human.

Reply(5)
64
Stephanie Hall
2d ago

I'm sorry sir..I can call you a HERO AND A BLESSING FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT DAY..May God bless you with something Bigger,better and greener!😉🙏🏾

Reply
21
Alex Alex
2d ago

I understand they fired him, but why does he have to pay the money back? Not like it was intentional

Reply(1)
50
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘An Honest Mistake’: Rancho Cordova Gas Station Manager Fired For Selling 69 Cent Gas Receives Outpouring Of Support

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired for accidentally selling 69-cent gas and costing his company thousands of dollars is now receiving attention from people across the country wanting to help him. As of Thursday night, John Szczecina’s family’s GoFundMe account had received more than 800 donations for a total nearing the $20,000 figure listed as the goal. That’s the amount of money his gas station said he cost them in lost revenue when he accidentally set the gas price at 69 cents for several hours. “So, wow, I’m overwhelmed,” Szczecina said. “I’m like, wow.” He added, “I think...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Local
California Traffic
KOCO

Pumps at Oklahoma gas station shut down after water found in tanks

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The pumps at an Oklahoma gas station were shut down after water was found in the tanks. When inspectors found an inch and a half of water in an E-10 tank, they immediately shut the pumps down. Obviously, water can cause serious damage to an engine but the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said this was nothing more than an accident.
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Shell Gas#Kgo Tv#Americans
FOX40

Hwy 20 closed due to overturned tanker truck

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 connector due to a tanker truck that went off the road, according to Caltrans District 3. California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the collision around 11:30 a.m. CHP said the drive let rear wheels of the trailer leave […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTVU FOX 2

California's first two Latina sheriffs beat incumbents in stunning upset

OAKLAND, Calif. - There's a new sheriff in town. And in stunning upsets, both high-ranking female law enforcement officers look like they have beaten the longtime incumbents in Alameda County and San Mateo County, respectively, likely becoming the first two Latina sheriffs in California. Both are 20-plus year veterans of...
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Escalon School Worker And Former Fire Chief Killed In Crash Caused By Alleged Drunk Driver

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A beloved Escalon school worker was killed in a violent crash caused by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suspect was driving under the influence on Jack Tone Road, southeast of Stockton on Saturday night when he crashed into another driver head-on going 100 miles an hour. In the other car was Kurt Pettitt, 56, a maintenance and transportation employee in Escalon Unified. With him were a passenger and two dogs. All four were ejected from the vehicle. Pettitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries. The conditions of the dogs are unknown. According to the Escalon Times, Pettitt was also assistant chief of the Collegeville Fire Department. The alleged DUI driver was arrested.
ESCALON, CA
SFGate

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Roughly 2,500 homes have been evacuated because of two wildfires burning on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

80K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy