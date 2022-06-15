ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Play Airlines Took Off Thursday From Stewart

hudsonvalleypress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW WINDSOR – New European service from New York Stewart International Airport began Thursday night with Icelandic airline “Play” commencing flights. The low-cost airline will now fly from the Newburgh facility to Iceland with connections...

hudsonvalleypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY

Looking to get away and feel like you're in the middle of the forest camping while still staying close to home? Head out to Ulster County this summer, AutoCamp Catskill is officially opened for business. The Ulster Regional Chamber of Commerce shared photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Lifestyle
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
New Windsor, NY
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Orange County, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Tech Unit of Marines Starts in Newburgh, New York

They are the few and the proud. The United States Marine Corps has a strong legacy since its formation in 1775. The United States Marine Corps has played a pivotal role in our nation's conflicts by land, sea, and air. The Marines continue to defend our country with pride. Times are changing and so is the corps. One change was just announced and that change is starting right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome Hudson Valley Farms that Rock All Summer

When I was a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, we were surrounded by farms. But it wasn’t like it is today. The closest we came to hanging out at a farm was when we took the 12 mile ride from New Windsor to Hepworth’s Farm Market in Marlboro where we could get apple cider and maple sugar candy. And that was a big deal.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#New European#Icelandic#The Big Apple
101.5 WPDH

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
HUDSON, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Besides Samuel Morse, Who Else Lived at the Locust Grove Estate?

Growing up in Poughkeepsie, I would constantly pass the Locust Grove estate. I have been there for holiday events, field trips, and more. Besides being called Locust Grove, I hear it also referred to as the "Samuel Morse House." Though his time at the estate was impactful, what if I told you he spent some of the least amounts of time on the property? Locust Grove has seen many residents over the years, and many more important than you may realize.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge ‘Jumper’ Rescued From Hudson River

A quick-thinking police officer rescued a man from the Hudson River after an apparent jump from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Wednesday around 8:45 a.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Newburgh Beacon Bridge for a report of a man who was thinking of jumping from the bridge. Many called 911 to report the man was contemplating jumping from the bridge, police say.
NEWBURGH, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Pick Your Own Fruits and Berries In and Around Westchester

Local farms offer the chance to pick fresh strawberries, blueberries, apples, and more in the coming months. Few things are as synonymous with summer as picking berries and other delicious fruits. As the season kicks into full swing, Westchester and surrounding counties will be full of places to find the freshest fruit. So, whether you add them to your breakfast, use them to make a refreshing smoothie or whatever else, here are some of the best places to pick your own berries in and around Westchester County.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Time Out New York

8 gross things you’ll experience in New York as summer arrives

As life-affirming as outdoor movie screenings and al fresco meals truly are, let’s not forget that—like a delicious summer brunch served on a vintage boat that makes you hopelessly seasick—the summer-in-NYC good is almost always accompanied by the summer-in-NYC bad. These are the gross, stomach-churning things coming our way whether we like it or not, summer after summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Terrifying Sight Appears Outside of a Hudson Valley, NY Home

Ugh, it looks like something out of a scary movie. I understand that nature is very important and we all have to coexist together, but sometimes it gets a little too close. Snakes are one of my biggest fears and I try everything in my power to avoid seeing them. However, one Hudson Valley resident had an encounter with a LARGE snake and was able to calmly tell us about it. I would have passed out numerous times already after this whole encounter and would have needed a few drinks. Also, any ideas about what kind of snake it is?
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy