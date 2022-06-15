ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Longmont looks into new gun restrictions

By Carly Moore
 3 days ago

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont’s city council is diving into the gun debate, and people who live there have a lot to say about it.

The city held a study session on Tuesday evening on possible new gun measures in response to recent mass shootings. Dozens from the public weighed in.

In a small room, the council, the mayor, their advisers and a small group of community members shared ideas.

What is considered an assault weapon?

There was talk about possibly getting rid of open carry, looking to see what impact that would have on public safety and how such a measure could be enforced.

Other suggestions were getting more of the community to speak up when they see something and better engaging the community overall.

Just down the hall, the larger council chambers acted as an overflow room, where the decorum was different.

It was noted that if Longmont cracks down on gun laws, people are just going go into Weld County to by bypass any ordinances put in place.

New gun laws pass in Boulder County

A member of gun-control advocacy group Moms Demand Action said enough is enough — that the public should not live in fear at restaurants or church that they’ll become a victim of a mass shooting.

Another person who opposes strict gun control measures blamed popular culture, like Hollywood and mass media, for the mass murders plaguing the U.S.

Patrick S.
2d ago

This is exactly what we don't need. A patchwork of different gun laws all over the state. The legislators blew it with this law because they were bowing down to their masters in Boulder.

