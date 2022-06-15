ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Akron RubberDucks beat Hartford Yard Goats thanks to Bo Naylor ninth-inning home run

By Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

RubberDucks 5, Yard Goats 2

Bo Naylor drilled a game-winning three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to finish off a dramatic comeback victory in the series opener at Hartford on Tuesday night. The thrilling win snapped the Yard Goats' nine-game winning streak and helped the Ducks (33-25) regain a tie for first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division.

Julian Escobedo started the ninth-inning rally with his third hit of the game, a single to right field that scored Raynel Delgado and advanced Daniel Schneemann to second to set up Naylor's heroics. Escobedo was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.

Hartford (38-20) got to Ducks starter Hunter Gaddis for two runs in the first inning but he cruised after that, going a career-long seven innings and allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

