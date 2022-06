Carsen Johnson might not have had his best stuff on the mound Wednesday, but he gave the North Platte FNBO Nationals a much needed kick at the plate. The North Platte senior went 4-for-4 with five RBI in a 12-11 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Grand Island on Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

