SOUTH LOOP — One of Chicago’s top high schools is embroiled in controversy yet again. A graduating senior’s yearbook photo at Jones College Prep surfaced on Twitter June 2 with the quote, “Build the wall!! Yes we can!! -Bob The Builder” creating a firestorm at the CPS selective-enrollment high school. The quote refers to comments made by former President Donald Trump who wanted to build a wall to keep Mexican and South American immigrants out of the country.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO