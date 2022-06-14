ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Police searching for 10-year-old son taken by non-custodial mother believed to be in Idaho

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A search has been issued for a non-custodial mother accused of taking her son from Ogden, who is believed to have fled to Idaho. Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, 29, is...

Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
Idaho State Journal

Nationwide alert issued for missing and endangered 10-year-old boy who has ties to Pocatello area

Authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who's believed to be endangered. Omar Antone Lizarraga went missing from his foster family in Ogden, Utah, and the Utah Division of Children and Family Services believes he's with his biological mother, Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. Gelacitte, age 29, has ties to the Pocatello area and both her and Omar are Shoshone-Bannock tribal members, authorities said. A national alert has been sent out listing Omar as a missing/endangered child, the Sheriff's Office reported. If you have any information on Omar's whereabouts, please contact the Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221 or Utah Division of Children and Family Services case worker Patricia Garcia at 801-875-1393.
POCATELLO, ID
