Two Charter Objections Called at Pittsfield City Council Meeting, One for the FY23 Budget

By Brittany Polito
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tuesday's City Council meeting saw two charter objections, one for the city's $189 million fiscal 2023 budget and another on a petition to ban nip bottles in Pittsfield. Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick halted the council's vote on the $189 million fiscal 2023 budget. This...

North Adams Commends Actions of Public Safety Personnel

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Three public safety personnel were lauded for their efforts in February that helped save the life of a shooting victim. Officers Jonathan Beaudreau and Taylor Kline and dispatcher Kaitlyn LaValley were commended by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They had been part...
Cheshire Picks Alibozek as New Police Chief

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen voted on Tuesday to pick Sgt. Michael Alibozek to replace the retiring Timothy Garner as the town's new police chief, beginning July 1. Alibozek has served full-time with the Cheshire Police Department for the last five years after previously serving part-time in...
Under Consideration at the Saratoga Springs Planning Board June 23

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city Planning Board will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Applications under consideration include:. • Weibel Plaza PUD Zoning Amendment (Consideration of advisory opinion to the City Council for a text amendment to the Weibel Plaza PUD);. • Advisory Opinion to City...
Pittsfield City Council Puts Verizon Cell Tower Litigation to Rest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council has put the possibility of litigation against Verizon over the cell tower at 877 South St. to rest. On Tuesday, the panel voted to file a petition that requested $84,000 of city funds to hire legal counsel against the telecommunications company. It was previously sidelined when the council was informed that Verizon filed a case against the city of Pittsfield in federal court.
Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has more questions before it OKs the conversion of a former nursing home to a behavioral health-care facility. The panel on Thursday continued a special permit to operate an inpatient behavioral health-care facility at 1561 Cold Spring Road (Route 7), at the site of the former Sweet Brook Care Centers. It will gather questions for the applicant by next week and resume the conversation on July 21.
MountainOne Insurance Relocates Pittsfield Offices

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MountainOne Insurance announces that the agency is realigning their two Pittsfield offices. The MountainOne office located in the William Stanley Business Park on Silver Lake Boulevard is now the hub for all personal insurance needs. MountainOne Bank also operates a full service bank branch at the...
'Black Abundance' Mural Reveal Kicks Off Pittsfield Juneteenth

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Juneteenth weekend was kicked off in the city with the unveiling of "Black Abundance," a mural by 22-year-old artist Frances Chlöe Jones-Whitman. The work depicts seven of Berkshire County's most notable Black leaders in a Mount Rushmore-style composition with a color scheme of red, yellow, green, and black.
What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
Drivers frustrated over Route 20 construction project

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re traveling through West Springfield, from Westfield or Springfield, you may be experiencing some delays. The state is currently reducing the number of traffic lanes on Route 20 from four lanes to two lanes. “It’s a nightmare, honestly,” said Alasha Giles of West...
Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
Ballston Civil War Veteran Disappears

One hundred years ago a long-standing citizen of Ballston Spa went missing. Usually known as Dudley Goodwin, his name was sometimes given as M. Dudley Goodwin (which is what appears on his tombstone). According to information on Find-A-Grave, his first name was Madison. He was born in Fulton County, on the second day of April, 1844. A sister was also born in Fulton County, about 1841, but Dudley’s other siblings were born in Saratoga County.
BSC's Julianne Boyd Selected as Pittsfield Parade's Grand Marshall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Parade Committee picked Barrington Stage Company's (BSC) soon to be retired Artistic Director and cofounder Julianne Boyd to be this year's Grand Marshall. Boyd, who recently announced her retirement, was chosen because of her personal accomplishments and the importance of BSC to the region.
Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
Haflinger Haus to Become 17 Commercial Street Restaraunt & Inn

ADAMS, Mass. — The Halflinger Haus is keeping its staff but changing its name to 17 Commercial Sreet Restaurant and Inn. The new owner, Kenneth Dedominici, shared his plans for the business with the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday. The board approved innkeeper, victualer and all-alcoholic beverage licenses for...
