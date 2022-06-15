ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of holding Dion’s employees hostage with knife

By Anna Padilla
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of holding Dion’s employees hostage and threatening to hurt them. According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old John Bearden is accused of walking into the Dion’s on Montano near Coors and saying he had a gun in his pocket.

Employees told police he jumped behind the counter and threatened to cut himself with a pizza cutter. They say he grabbed a knife and held the employees hostage, waving the knife at them.

After about 15 minutes he told everyone to leave saying he didn’t want any hostages. Bearden was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

anonymous
3d ago

and nobody had a bigger knife? I've worked in a pizza kitchen before.... surely there's a paddle or something you can grab and knock that fool out. as a driver I kept a gun in my glove box. I never got robbed. js. stop making ur employees and yourselves such easy targets. hire security, it's not that expensive. u can team up with the other restaurants nearby to split the costs and give the manager a radio to communicate, get silent alarms. wtf are these business owners doing?

