Man accused of holding Dion’s employees hostage with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of holding Dion’s employees hostage and threatening to hurt them. According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old John Bearden is accused of walking into the Dion’s on Montano near Coors and saying he had a gun in his pocket.

Employees told police he jumped behind the counter and threatened to cut himself with a pizza cutter. They say he grabbed a knife and held the employees hostage, waving the knife at them.

After about 15 minutes he told everyone to leave saying he didn’t want any hostages. Bearden was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

