'Top Gun: Maverick' Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount’s Top Gun: Maverick has quickly taken the top spot as this year’s highest grossing film, after earning another $6.74 million USD on its third Monday. According to Forbes, the film has surpassed the $400 million USD domestic box office mark 18 days...

