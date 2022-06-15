ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump bet on 13 candidates in Tuesday's primaries. Here's who won.

By Marissa Martinez
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his speech in May at a Wyoming rally. | Chet Strange/Getty Images

Updated: 06/15/2022 07:46 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump’s focus on two congressional races in South Carolina shows just how far he’ll go to get back at Republicans who he feels have spurned him.

GOP Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice both blamed Trump for his role in perpetuating the events of Jan. 6. After the riots, Mace called out the then-president, saying he needed to “get off Twitter” to communicate peace, while Rice voted with nine other House Republicans to impeach Trump (a group that does not include Mace). Then, Trump endorsed challengers against both of them in primaries this year.



Mace survived, defeating Trump-backed Katie Arrington. But Rice cratered — notching just a quarter of the vote on his way to primary defeat.


Rice's loss was yet another example of Trump’s taste for revenge against those who crossed him.

No Maine candidates got a Trump endorsement — Biden won the state by around 9 percent in 2020.

South Carolina wins

GOVERNOR

Henry McMaster

Won with 83 percent of the vote.

In 2016, McMaster was the first statewide elected official to endorse Trump, and the then-president’s support was central to the governor’s campaign for a full term two years later. Trump endorsed McMaster again last March, meeting with the candidate at Mar-a-Lago in February. Trump called him a “fabulous chief executive for his state” in an endorsement statement.



ATTORNEY GENERAL

Alan Wilson

Won with 66 percent of the vote.

SENATE

Tim Scott


Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) arrives at the Capitol in January 2020. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Won unopposed.

The only Black Senate Republican, Scott was able to criticize Trump's comments on race in the past while largely supporting many of his policies while the former president was in office. One of the highest fundraisers this election cycle, Scott faced an easy path to re-election this week for what will be his last term. Trump called him an "outstanding senator and person who works tirelessly for the people of his great state" in a statement.

SC02

Joe Wilson

Unopposed. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

SC03

Jeff Duncan

Unopposed. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

SC04

William Timmons

Won with 53 percent of the vote. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

SC05

Ralph Norman

Unopposed. He voted to overturn 2020 election results.

SC07

Russell Fry

Won with 51 percent of the vote.

Fry claimed in a Facebook video earlier this year that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” for the first time in his congressional race, and Trump’s endorsement came soon after. Contrasting Rice, Fry has said that Jan. 6 protesters were exercising First Amendment rights, and that Democrats had “weaponized that moment to excoriate an outgoing president.” In his endorsement statement, Trump said, “Russell Fry, who is all in for the Palmetto State, has my complete and total endorsement. VOTE TOM RICE OUT NOW!”

North Dakota wins

SENATE

John Hoeven


Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. questions Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas during a hearing in May. | AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Won with 78 percent of the vote.

NDal

Kelly Armstrong

Unopposed.

Nevada wins

SENATE

Adam Laxalt

Won with 56 percent of the vote.

Laxalt already had the former president’s ear when he ran for governor in 2018 with Trump’s endorsement, eventually losing to Gov. Steve Sisolak in a close race. The former Nevada attorney general also served as a Trump campaign state co-chair and was a major voice in the attempts to overturn 2020 election results. He filed state and federal lawsuits before and after Nov. 2, claiming the entire process was rigged and filled with “improper votes.” Trump said Laxalt was running to “defeat Harry Reid’s, Chuck Schumer’s and Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked successor and win an America First majority in the U.S. Senate.”

GOVERNOR

Joe Lombardo

Won with 38 percent of the vote.

The Clark County sheriff said he recognizes Biden as the duly elected president — but would consider repealing the state’s universal mail voting system. While Lombardo had enjoyed high polling numbers in the race, the Trump endorsement boosted him in a crowded field of other candidates who vied for his approval. Trump praised Lombardo’s longtime police and military background, saying he would protect the “under-siege Second Amendment” in a statement.

Comments / 217

Antony Nenni
2d ago

Sounds to me that Trump has more power and respect than our president Biden. I predict the voters will give Biden the answer to his policies and leadership.

Reply(14)
86
Pat Cattin
3d ago

Poor Politico. They can’t bring themselves to summarize Trump’s wins and the value of a Trump endorsement. Probably the most valuable endorsement in American political history.

Reply(18)
78
Rafael Ruiz
3d ago

This is the score……. …………… Trump 101 wins to 3 or 4 loses now. The media jumps at every loss with glee saying Trump is losing his grip on the Republican Party.

Reply(25)
46
