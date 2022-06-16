Conversation with a Select - Virtual

The Veterans' Services Officer (VSO), Peter Harvell is an advocate for Lincoln's veterans and their dependents. The VSO can assist veterans with questions about state and federal veteran benefits and services. Office Hours: Thursday from 9 AM to noon at Bemis Hall. Peter can also be reached by email at lincolnveterans@lincolntown.org.
This FREE event is designed for elders with memory challenges and their caregivers to have a safe space to relax and come together. Food will be provided by The Commons in Lincoln. The goal of this Café is to offer an opportunity for elders and their care partners to spend some relaxing time together. Chris Carter will be playing his guitar for this small group and will play familiar songs for the group. LCOA&HS, The Commons, and Right at Home are jointly sponsoring this event.
Summer Session runs May 6-September 2. Summer Session consists of 18 classes. Join Derry Tanner, retired nurse and certified personal trainer for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL). Strength, balance, and flexibility exercises make you stronger and feel better. All you need to participate is comfortable clothing, a sturdy chair, and light weights if you have them.
