Conversation with a Select - Virtual

This FREE event is designed for elders with memory challenges and their caregivers to have a safe space to relax and come together. Food will be provided by The Commons in Lincoln. The goal of this Café is to offer an opportunity for elders and their care partners to spend some relaxing time together. Chris Carter will be playing his guitar for this small group and will play familiar songs for the group. LCOA&HS, The Commons, and Right at Home are jointly sponsoring this event.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO