ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Traffic accident impacts Queen Kaahumanu Hwy and Makala Blvd southbound

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328Pcd_0gB6HL9j00

Hawaii Island Police advise drivers to avoid Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Makala Boulevard southbound to Palani Road due to traffic accident in Kona on the Big Island.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

19-year-old motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man operating a motorcycle died following a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday in South Kona. Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Authorities said the incident happened south of the intersection of Old Mamalahoa Highway and Mamalahoa Highway. Investigators said a gray Toyota SUV operated...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday night

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii House Rep. Matthew LoPresti was arrested Thursday night after being pulled over in Ewa under the suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrest log, LoPresti, 48, was pulled over and arrested around 11:45 p.m. near Fort Weaver Road and Geiger Road in Ewa. He bonded out after posting $500 bail.
EWA BEACH, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
bigislandnow.com

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: June 17, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of June 17, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Phone snatched right out of woman’s hand on Kapiolani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a man was arrested for theft on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday. According to police, the incident happened at 7:06 p.m. when a male suspect snatched a cell phone out of a 69-year-old woman’s hand while she was walking on the street. Officers said they were immediately on […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#The Big Island
hawaiinewsnow.com

Large blaze near Kunia Village triggers evacuations as firefighters battle flames

Hokuleʻa, Hikianalia arrive on Oahu ahead of schedule after Tahiti voyage. Favorable sailing conditions greeted voyaging canoes Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia as they approached the Hawaiian Islands this week. Wahine basketball partners with Youth Impact Program to introduce camp for girls. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. University of Hawaii...
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

3 separate motorcycle accidents on BI, one man dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police investigate three motorcycle collisions that happened within a three-hour time span on Monday, June 13. On the Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Hau Street, the first collision happened between a motorcyclist and a Honda sedan in Hilo. Both vehicles were heading north when the sedan made a U-turn […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Deadly crash shuts down Farrington Highway near Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person is dead following a single car crash on the Farrington Highway near Kapolei, Monday morning. According to crash investigators, the car crashed into a rail pillar in the 91-1100 block of Farrington Highway around 8:15 a.m. The driver, so far only identified as a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAPOLEI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KITV.com

First Oahu Chick-fil-A restaurant could open in fall 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, the popular southern fast-food chicken restaurant chain, could open its first Oahu location as early as fall 2022. A representative from the Atlanta-based company recently gave an update to the Makiki Neighborhood Board about the construction schedule of the project. It will be located along South...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 58, dies after crashing into Honolulu rail pillar near Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old man is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a Honolulu rail pillar near Ewa Beach on Monday, authorities said. The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. According to Honolulu police, a Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound on Farrington Highway when it crossed the center...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a 58-year-old woman who was last seen in September 2021. Authorities said Xiuhua Shi was seen on Sept. 26 at the Kona International Airport departing on an international flight. She was last heard from on Nov. 16. Police said she never...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy