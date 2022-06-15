Traffic accident impacts Queen Kaahumanu Hwy and Makala Blvd southbound
Hawaii Island Police advise drivers to avoid Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Makala Boulevard southbound to Palani Road due to traffic accident in Kona on the Big Island.
Hawaii Island Police advise drivers to avoid Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Makala Boulevard southbound to Palani Road due to traffic accident in Kona on the Big Island.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0