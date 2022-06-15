ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

GNB Voc-Tech gets payback against Dighton-Rehoboth as Bears advance to Div. 3 state final

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

MIDDLEBORO — When GNB Voc-Tech softball lost to Dighton-Rehoboth in the Div. 2 South Semifinals last year, head coach Craig Soares told his players that in order for them to make a deep run in the tournament in 2022, they’d have to beat the Falcons.

He was right.

On Tuesday night, No. 2 GNB Voc-Tech defeated third-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth 8-3 in the Div. 3 Final Four at Middleboro High School to punch the Bears' ticket to the state final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15n59i_0gB6HIVY00

“Last year when D-R actually knocked us out of the tournament at their place, we lost to them 3-1, I told my girls in right field, ‘Next year we’ll be back and that’s the team we’ll have to go through,’” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Craig Soares. “I told them that last year and I’ve been telling them that all week.”

GNB Voc-Tech senior catcher Lena Tsonis added, “They beat us last year in the semifinals so this was our comeback. We wanted this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ha5Fe_0gB6HIVY00

Tsonis was on a mission Tuesday. As Voc-Tech’s No.4 hitter, she went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to power the Bears' offense. Her two-run single in the bottom of the first inning gave Voc-Tech a quick 2-0 lead.

“We knew that if we scored first, we knew we had it,” said Tsonis.

GIRLS LACROSSE: Dartmouth's historic run through the Div. 2 playoffs ends in Elite 8 against Bedford

Tsonis helped the Bears double their lead in the bottom of the second inning with her two-out, two-RBI double to left center field for a 4-0 advantage.

“They hit the ball and they hit it consistently and that’s something we’ve been trying to do all season,” said Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Katie Holmes. “We’re aware you can’t go into a game and only hit one inning and expect to win. That’s not how you win ball games.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVufd_0gB6HIVY00

Tsonis also had an impact on the field. In addition to catching a popup for an out in the second inning, Tsonis caught for senior Madison Medeiros, who threw a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk.

“She’s amazing,” Tsonis said of Medeiros. “She’s very accurate. She’s pretty spot on. She does what she has to do in the big moments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNQGP_0gB6HIVY00

Dighton-Rehoboth’s hitters had trouble facing Medeiros’ fastball.

“She has a really great outside pitch. We know that,” Holmes said. “She was hitting her low outside corner and that was hard. We had a hard time seeing it. We’ve got to put our bat on it.”

Medeiros added, “I did very well hitting my spots. I had Lena behind the plate framing it for me and I have a defense behind me which helps. I was ready for this game.”

Soares said that what makes Medeiros stand out on the mound is the confidence she has in her teammates to make plays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bjHQ_0gB6HIVY00

“She’s been solid all year,” said Soares, noting that Medeiros has three no-hitters this season. “It’s her year. She’s got a ton of strikeouts but she’s not necessarily a strikeout pitcher. You probably heard me saying, ‘Trust it, make them earn it, let your defense help.’ We have a team that can play defense or she can take over a game with a no-hitter. We have that kind of team.”

Before the season began, Soares knew this team had the potential to do something special. It was just a matter of putting it all together.

“It’s always a battle with them,” Holmes said. “We play them so often that we know their strengths and we know their weaknesses and today they didn’t have a weakness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqXea_0gB6HIVY00

HOW IT HAPPENED

GNB Voc-Tech got on the scoreboard early as the Bears led off the game with back-to-back singles from Kylee Caetano and Ana Tsonis and Lena Tsonis drove the pair in for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Voc-Tech increased its lead to 5-0 in the second inning after a two-run double by Lena Tsonis and pinch runner Zoe Texeira scored on a wild pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qkpey_0gB6HIVY00

The Falcons responded in the top of the third when Lucy Latour drove in three runs with a double to left field, cutting Voc-Tech’s lead to 5-3.

The Bears came back in the third with a pair of runs off RBI singles from Hayleigh Silva and Caetano. Voc-Tech capped its scoring in the sixth with an RBI single by Genesis Nunes to plate Hailey Soares.

“I told them in the outfield, ‘Don’t take it for granted because it’s hard to get to where we’re at,’” coach Soares said. “We’ve got one more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ixsb_0gB6HIVY00

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, GNB Voc-Tech improves to 24-2. The No. 2 Bears face the winner of Wednesday night’s Final Four between top-seeded St. Mary’s (Lynn) and No. 5 Middleboro in the Div. 3 State final at UMass Amherst at a date and time to be announced. … It's Voc-Tech's first state final appearance since winning the Div. 2 title in 2018. ... With the loss, D-R wraps up the season with a record of 17-6.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Tsonis drove in half of GNB Voc-Tech’s runs in the game with her first two hits to set the tone early for the Bears.

HOLMES: “It’s been a great year. I told the girls I know it sucks to lose this game, but you’ve made it to the Final 4 of your division and you’ve made it back-to-back Final 4. We beat all of these teams last year and to come back again and make it to the state semifinals two years in a row, that’s something that is really hard to do. Next year we only lose two seniors.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225I25_0gB6HIVY00

SOARES: “The offense all year we’ve been steady. One through seven or eight, they all did something. It was an even attack."

DIGHTON-REHOBOTH STATS: Latour had a double with three RBIs while Sofia Brown and Corinne Braga each had a single. ... Senior pitcher Eliana Raposo allowed eight runs on 13 hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

VOC-TECH STATS: Lena Tsonis had three hits and four RBIs while Caetano, Ana Tsonis, Nunes and Silva each had two hits. Silva, Caetano and Nunes had an RBI apiece while Silva and Ana Tsonis each scored a pair of runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt81R_0gB6HIVY00

NOTES: The Bears stranded eight runners on base while the Falcons left one runner on base. … Apponequet softball coach Dave Harrison, a former girls basketball coach at GNB Voc-Tech, was in attendance as well as Middleboro head coach Dan Sylvia. … Because of the size of Middleboro’s field, Soares said his players practice on Voc-Tech’s baseball field all week.

Dighton-Rehoboth;003;000;0—3

GNB Voc-Tech;232;001;x—8

WP: Madison Medeiros; LP: Eliana Raposo

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

