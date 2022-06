The other week a NJA Stewardship staff member encountered the Kentucky Warbler that has been on territory since the week of May 8 at the northern pull-off adjacent to the Turtle Beach entrance on Old Mine Road in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. In NJ the Kentucky Warbler is listed as a Species of Special Concern. According to Cornell Lab of Ornithology, In breeding season, the Kentucky Warbler uses lowland hardwood forests, often near streams, with dense understory. They need large tracts of forest habitat (over 1,200 acres) that have canopy gaps for nesting. These forest canopy gaps which expose more sunlight to the ground have thick understory growth, thus creating a patchwork of forest age-class and vegetation diversity that are crucial for Kentucky Warbler for foraging and brood rearing. NJA supports ecological forestry planning and active forest management to provide critical habitat for wildlife species, like the Kentucky Warbler, that need forest age-class and vegetation composition diversity. Photos by John Parke.

