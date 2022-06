CHICO, Calif. — Chico's Police Department took to Facebook this morning to warn parents of the accessibility their children may have smoking devices. The image they posted shows a wide variety of vapes and nicotine paraphernalia that school resource officers have confiscated from high school students during the 2021-2022 school year. They noted that vaping has been shown to cause irreversible lung damage, as well as cardiovascular damage.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO