AUDI Taps DWDM System from Pan Dacom Direkt

Vivo Malaysia, this Thursday, hosted their first ever Entrepreneurs Conference in partnership with the premier authorized dealer of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Hap Seng Star. The conference was centered on vivo's latest flagship imaging smartphone, the X80 series, as well as the Mercedes-Benz S580e, an S-Class luxury plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. The event marks the first collaboration between the two brands, and witnessed interesting speeches and discussion on vivo's innovative ideas and future roadmap towards radically transforming consumer lifestyles through technology. On the innovation front, as of February 2022, vivo has submitted over 4,000 5G patents, and has started research into 6G connectivity to bring users improved network technologies by 2030.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO