AUDI Taps DWDM System from Pan Dacom Direkt

By Ray Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDI relies on the latest DWDM system technology from Pan Dacom Direkt to link its modern data centers on the Innovation Campus in Bavaria (Germany). The SPEED-OTS-5000 systems offer Audi high flexibility and short response times while reducing operating costs such as fiber optic rental....

