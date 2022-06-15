Tuesday, April 14th-Area Baseball Stats

St. Albert 9, Atlantic 2

Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Jayden Proehl, and Jackson McLaren all singled for Atlantic. McLaren drove in two runs and Tanner O’Brien scored twice. DJ Weilage and Owen Marshall each had two hits and two RBI for the Falcons. Weilage hit a double.

Harlan 8, Denison-Schleswig 4

Alex Monson and Cade Sears each posted three hits. Quinn Koesters and Hayden Soma posted two RBI apiece. Stephen Leinen and Soma both had two hits. Cael Goshorn went 5 2/3 on the hill with 7 K’s, two hits, six walks, and one run.

CAM 12, Fremont-Mills 4

Joe Kauffman and Lane Spieker both homered in CAM’s 11th straight win. Kauffman also doubled and drove in four runs. The Cougars had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and pulled away with a five run 7th. Ethan Follmann was 3/4 with a double and two RBI. Cade Ticknor and Lane Spieker both drove in two runs.

AHSTW 9, Riverside 7

The Viking offense was led by Caleb Hatch and Brayden Lund. Lund was 4/4 with a triple and drove in five runs. Hatch went 3/4 and hit a double. Winning pitcher Nick Denning allowed five hits and struck out five batters. Dalton Smith had three of Riverside’s 13 hits. Rhett Bentley, Grady Jeppesen, Kaeden Pleas, and Aiden Bell all had two hit games.

Audubon 8, Treynor 4

According to VarsityBound this is Audubon’s first win over Treynor since a 2-1 decision on June 2nd, 2016. The Wheelers scored seven of their eight runs in the second inning. Evan Alt had two hits and drove in two runs. Braden Wessell posted a hit and two RBI. Jay Remsburg singled twice. Gavin Smith tossed 5 2/3 innings with four hits, three walks, and two run allowed. He struck out two.

Nodaway Valley 3, Bedford 2

Bedford 8, Nodaway Valley 6

The 3-2 Wolverine win was the remainder of a suspended game. Caelen DeVault was 2/3 and scored the go ahead run. Tyson Ross had a double. In the 8-6 loss for Nodaway Valley, Caelen DeVault was 2/3 with a double and one RBI. Jase Davidson went 2/4 and drove in three runs.