Ward County, ND

Baseball: Veteran lineup leading Sabre Dogs win streak

By Tristan Thomas
 3 days ago

It’s been a nearly perfect start to the final season of Expedition League play for the reigning champion Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

The team is off to a 14-1 start as winners of 11 straight games heading into Tuesday, and they’ve done it with a completely new roster with none of the players on last years squad returning for 2022.

And while the talent of this team is evident, many of the players have completed their time in college baseball, motivating them to play at a higher level than the younger teams they face.

“We have a lot of guys who are out of eligibility, opposed to other teams we’re playing who have a lot of younger guys so … we’re playing for our careers in a sense, and they’re just playing, they’re getting developed, and we’re playing for our lives in a sense,” Sabre Dogs First Baseman Chris Monroe said.

“We don’t really have a weak spot I think day in and day out, any guy can step up. If one guy has a bad day, it seems like it’s just one guy. I think it’s the consistency factor not just with out hitting, but our pitching and our fielding like, there’s a sense of professionalism I think about our ball club,” Sabre Dogs Head Coach Michael Keeran said.

Souris Valley gets their 12th win in a row 18-1 on the road over North Iowa.

