Proximus and Howest signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the creation of a 5G lab on the Howest campus of Kortrijk. In the course of the next academic year, companies from various sectors will be able to discover the possibilities of 5G for their business and develop new applications, in collaboration with Howest students and under the guidance of Proximus experts.

