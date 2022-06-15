Centerville church's sports camp offers childcare for the community

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville announced that its 4th of July fireworks celebration is back. According to a press release from the city, after a 2 year-long hiatus due to COVID, it will be hosting its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 2nd, just after dark on the campus of Central Georgia Technical College– which is collaborating with the city to make the event happen. The city is using the services of Zambelli Fireworks, a Florida based company, to provide the entertainment. Representatives from both the city and from CGTC have expressed excitement to bring the event back to the community.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO