Centerville, GA

Centerville church's sports camp offers childcare for the community

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 3 days ago
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — If you're looking for a place to let your children burn some energy while you're at work, the Centerville Community Church is hosting its 7th annual Mega Sports Summer Camp. Justin Wright...

www.13wmaz.com

41nbc.com

Father’s Day Luau returns to Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Father’s Day Luau is making a return to Lake Tobesofkee in Macon. The event is happening on Father’s Day, Sunday June 19th from 8:00am to 8:00pm at Sandy Beach. The address is 6880 Moseley Dixon Road in Macon. Organizers, Sipp’s Entertainment, say...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Alexander IV in Macon becomes senior living center

MACON, Ga. — A historic Macon building is now a home for folks in their golden ages. The former Alexander IV Elementary School on Ridge Avenue has been remodeled and is now a senior living center. Agnes Dannenberg remembers living just down the street from Alexander IV Elementary School.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville community holding weekend event to address youth violence

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Church and community leaders in Milledgeville want to help curb youth violence with a weekend event. The organization “One Up” is hosting the “Leaders Against Violence (Youth Pull-Up)” event on June 18th, from 9am-3pm. The event will be held at Central Georgia Technical College in Baldwin County.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Centerville, GA
13WMAZ

Alzheimer's charity starts a virtual summer reading program

MACON, Ga. — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, highlighting people who have the disease and their loved ones who support them. In honor of the month, people can learn more about Alzheimer's through a summer book series hosted by the Hilarity for Charity foundation. HFC, formerly known...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins boutique holds fundraiser fashion show

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A boutique in Warner Robins wants to show off the latest fashions, and help out folks in their community. Hello Gorgeous Fashion Boutique holds its first fashion show on Saturday. It will spotlight clothes from local boutiques and feature models of all sizes, ages, and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Justin Wright
13WMAZ

Forsyth Splash Pad provides kids with cool down

FORSYTH, Ga. — It's no secret that it's hot outside. With the temperature reaching the low hundreds, people are taking to water parks and splash pads to have fun and keep cool. For example, Forsyth's Splash Pad has received a lot of traffic with the current heat. 13WMAZ spoke...
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County breaks ground on new school

MACON, Ga. — The recent census showed that Perry is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Georgia, and the Houston County schools have a plan to make sure they keep up. They've got plans for a new school, called Langston Road Primary School. It's set to open in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
#Childcare#Summer Camp#Child Care
mercer.edu

Seven new places to check out in downtown Macon

Downtown Macon is constantly growing with new restaurants, storefronts, offices and people. If you venture just two miles off Mercer University’s campus, you will run into our beautiful downtown, where there is no shortage of entertainment. If you are staying in Macon this summer, or counting down the days...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Milledgeville to host Annual Fireworks Celebration after 2 year hiatus

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville announced that its 4th of July fireworks celebration is back. According to a press release from the city, after a 2 year-long hiatus due to COVID, it will be hosting its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 2nd, just after dark on the campus of Central Georgia Technical College– which is collaborating with the city to make the event happen. The city is using the services of Zambelli Fireworks, a Florida based company, to provide the entertainment. Representatives from both the city and from CGTC have expressed excitement to bring the event back to the community.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

'Pretty cool to see a gator that size in the wild': Large alligator spotted near White Tail Trail in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Some residents and visitors spending the day in Perry on Wednesday saw a surprise — a large alligator relaxing by a creek. Kelby Hill of Warner Robins and his brother-in-law were walking with six kids on White Tail Trail when they saw the gator from 50-75 feet away. Hill said the gator was next to Big Indian Creek according to his map.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

