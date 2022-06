A few days ago Illinois joined a handful of other states which now have average statewide gas prices of more than $5 per gallon. This information came from the findings of a gas prices survey conducted by the American Automobile Association (AAA). Prices are high everywhere in the country because of bad federal energy policy, but Illinois prices are higher than other states in part because of an additional tax which we charge on every gallon of gas.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO