ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil Township, PA

Peters Township council passes resolution opposing district court realignment

By jandreassi
Pennsylvania Almanac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeters Township council passed a resolution Monday night stating their opposition to the planned district court realignment. The resolution passed 5-0. Council members Matt Rost and Tom Pirosko were absent from the meeting. The realignment plan was issued last month, and would reduce the number of magistrates in Washington...

thealmanac.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cecil Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Millers Run Road#The Observer Reporter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver commissioner accepted to enter ARD program in harassment case

Rostraver Township Commissioner John J. Lorenzo was permitted to enter a probationary program Thursday and a judge ordered that his in-person participation in some board meetings be restricted. The order was part of an agreement with the state Attorney General’s office, which prosecuted accusations that Lorenzo used fictitious Facebook accounts...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Judge excludes some evidence in Cranberry discrimination suit

CRANBERRY TWP — The jury in a federal pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against Cranberry Township will not hear about the plaintiff’s receipt of unemployment benefits, but may hear about the cost to taxpayers of paying the plaintiff for full-time work, a judge ruled Wednesday, with the trial scheduled to begin in just more than a week.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shell exec provides update on Beaver County plant

PITTSBURGH — The large-scale Shell Polymers’ facility in Beaver County is nearing completion with about 98% of the work complete, an executive with the plant said Thursday. Jim Sewell, environmental manager at Shell Chemical, told the Appalachian Energy Innovation Collaborative’s conference that he is asked frequently about when...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney accused of letting inmate listen to conversation with other attorney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local attorney is accused of crossing the line. Kimberly Furmanek, 34, is facing charges of intercepting communications and conspiracy after investigators say she developed a relationship with jail inmate John Lazear, 38, and allegedly allowed him to listen in on a conversation she had with the attorney representing him.Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh says Kimberly Furmanek used to work in the county as an attorney and currently works as a public defender in Westmoreland County. The inmate she is accused of having a relationship with is being held at the Washington County Jail also facing multiple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

Greensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County YWCA...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Residents will have a say in plan for Hempfield Park

The future of Hempfield Park is at the center of an upcoming study that will build on rehabilitation projects completed at the Forbes Trail Road facility over the past eight years. Supervisors recently tapped Cranberry-based Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. to work on the park’s master plan, which will provide...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy