Baseball: Reps split doubleheader with Oilers

A pair of Williston baseball teams made their way to Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon for a couple of double headers.

At Municipal Ballpark it was the Bismarck Governors hosting the Williston Keybirds. At Haaland Field it was the Bismarck Reps hosting the Williston Oilers.

Scores:

Bismarck Governors (2), Williston Keybirds (9)

Bismarck Governors (10), Williston Keybirds (07)

Bismarck Reps (5), Williston Oilers (4)

Bismarck Reps (9), Williston Oilers (8)

