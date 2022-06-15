ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Baseball: Reps split doubleheader with Oilers

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eXRL_0gB6Fo3k00

A pair of Williston baseball teams made their way to Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon for a couple of double headers.

At Municipal Ballpark it was the Bismarck Governors hosting the Williston Keybirds. At Haaland Field it was the Bismarck Reps hosting the Williston Oilers.

Scores:
Bismarck Governors (2), Williston Keybirds (9)
Bismarck Governors (10), Williston Keybirds (07)

Bismarck Reps (5), Williston Oilers (4)
Bismarck Reps (9), Williston Oilers (8)

