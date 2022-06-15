ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Escape the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – With temperatures rising this week, it’s important to stay hydrated and out of the heat. In the winter, Ann Arbor and the surrounding cities and towns host warming centers to keep...

Ann Arbor Public Schools makes masks optional indoors

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced in an email to the school community on Friday morning that face masks are now optional in the district’s schools and offices. Swift said the decision was made in light of Washtenaw County downgrading to a “medium”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Memorial Made Of Liquor Bottles In Detroit

Everyone likes to honor their deceased loved ones in whatever way they see fit, and some of those ways are unorthodox, while others are more common. For example, we often see family members and loved ones get together to place follows on gravesites, throw family cookouts on their birthday, and even organize balloon releases. In some of the less fortunate neighborhoods you may hear gunshots ring off, music blasting, or liquor being poured out.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor energy group to rally against city Energy Commission nominee

ANN ARBOR – On Tuesday, Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2) will rally at Larcom City Hall at 5:30 p.m. to protest the nomination of Knox Cameron to the Ann Arbor Energy Commission. A nonprofit, A2P2 is made up of members championing Tree Town-owned electric utilities. According to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Enslaved people...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
#The Health Department
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline. Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date. For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera. Who is eligible? CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions: Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent. As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How you can participate in the commemoration of Juneteenth in Detroit

DETROIT – This coming Sunday, the nation stops to commemorate Juneteenth. The national holiday marked the date when federal troops freed the last remaining enslaved people in Texas and here in Detroit. There are events planned all weekend long to mark this important moment. Several communities across southeast Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces July 4 transit schedule

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, or TheRide, will be pausing a number of services in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4. These include: fixed route bus service, FlexRide East/West or A-Ride services. In addition, the Blake and Ypsilanti transit centers as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

After heat, storms, outages, cooler conditions for Metro Detroit this weekend

After a week that brought record-breaking heat and strong storms that left thousands without power, southeast Michigan can expect cooler, calmer conditions heading into the weekend. Temperatures should drop into the upper 60s overnight and rise into the mid-80s on Friday under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy: Thousands without power in SE Michigan due to storms, heat

DETROIT – Dangerous heat and severe weather in Southeast Michigan has knocked out power to thousands in the region. DTE Energy reported about 11,000 customers without power in their service area as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, with 286 crews in the field. The biggest outages are in Western Oakland County into Livingston County, and into the Thumb area.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

