Escape the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline. Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date. For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera. Who is eligible? CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions: Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent. As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO