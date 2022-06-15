ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, WA

Two Arrested, Stolen Gun Recovered After Police Interrupt Burglary While Searching for Armed Carjackers

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y219d_0gB6F4jh00

Police searching for the suspects in a carjacking also caught a man attempting to break into a home in the Rainier Vista neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported they had just been carjacked at gunpoint in the Chinatown-International District. Officers responded to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street and met with the victims.

A group of four male suspects had approached the victims as they walked up to their parked car. Two of the suspects threatened the victims with guns and demanded their keys and wallets. The suspects then fled in the victims’ car.

While additional officers continued to search the neighborhood for the rest of the carjackers, a 911 caller reported someone breaking into a home several blocks south of where the stolen car was recovered. Officers rushed to the scene, expecting the burglar to be one of the remaining suspects. Police took the man into custody, but learned he had no association with the carjacking, and just happened to be burglarizing a home in the area at the same time.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail, and detectives will continue to investigate the carjacking to identify the additional suspects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Man arrested in attack on woman in Lynnwood Staples parking lot

A 27-year-old Snohomish County man was arrested Thursday for assaulting a woman in the Lynnwood Staples parking lot May 21. Police say the victim was in the parking lot when two individuals, a male and female, attacked her. It is unknown what caused the attack, as the victim said she did not recognize either of her attackers.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Mill Creek police arrest repeat drug offender for suspected fentanyl pills

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Police arrested a 15-time convicted felon from Arlington near McCollum Park Athletic Field last week, and recovered multiple handguns and drugs after searching the suspect's car. According to the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD), on Wednesday, June 8, officers observed a suspicious vehicle near the corner...
MILL CREEK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainier, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Rainier, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Detectives blow up front door to arrest Kent homicide suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. - Kent police detectives and Valley SWAT arrested a man in Graham on June 15 who they say was wanted in connection to an April homicide that happened in a cemetery. Video shared with FOX 13 shows moments before the arrest at a Graham apartment. Law enforcement can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Guns#Police#Carjackers#Interrupt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOMO News

Seattle Police looking for girl abducted 7 years ago, suspect possibly seen in Olympia

SEATTLE - Seattle Police asking for the public's help in finding 7-year-old Julia. Police say on Nov. 6, 2014, Jason Potter was ordered by the King County Superior Court to turn over custody of his 7-year-old daughter Julia to her mother. He fled from a home in North Seattle and hadn't been heard from until September 2021 when he was possibly seen at a nursing home in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton police seek public’s assistance regarding shooting

The Renton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a shooting that happened at a Burger King restaurant. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. on June 11 at the Burger King at 311 Sunset Boulevard North. An adult male driver was seriously injured. Police...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle police seek help finding missing 14-year-old

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Hannah went missing in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, June 15. Authorities say she was last seen near the 1100 block of 6th Ave., just west...
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Woman arrested at Renton massage parlor on felony charges

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at Q Spa in Renton on charges of first-degree attempted promoting prostituion and unlawful imprisonment on Wednesday, June 15. With the assistance of Valley SWAT Team, the Renton Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team and Direct Enforcement Team served a search warrent at 4508 NE 4th St. at 8:15 a.m.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeking witnesses of incident where a person died falling off an overpass onto I-90

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of an incident from early June, where a person fell off an overpass onto I-5 and was hit by two vehicles. According to the WSP, at around 12:40 p.m. on June 3, troopers received a 911 call saying a person had come off the South Columbia St. overpass and landed on Southbound I-5. When troopers arrived, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy