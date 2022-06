Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka addressed some of the concerns he had about his team as they face elimination from the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Udoka received a technical foul in Game 5’s loss to the Warriors and could have received another one as he and Tony Brothers got into an argument when the cameras were turned off. The first-year head coach said the team has gone a bit overboard with the complaints.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO