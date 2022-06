For a band with as much raw talent as Lake Street Dive, it's unsurprising how swiftly they spread beyond their beginnings in the Boston Music Scene. Circa the early 2000s, the group of four New England Conservatory of Music students put on some of their earliest shows at the Lizard Lounge and the Toad. The iconic local clubs were where Rachael Price likely first turned heads, filling the space with her stunning vocals. Where Bridget Kearney’s upright bass stood, blessing the floors. And where crowds began circulating the name “Lake Street Dive” to friends and neighbors.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO