College football fans have been without an officially licensed college football game for almost a full decade, but it looks as though Electronic Arts is hoping to end that drought a year from now. According to information obtained through a FOIA request by Matt Brown, the author of the “Extra Points” college football newsletter, progress is being made on the anticipated revival of the dormant video game franchise. Multiple requests for information regarding the release date of the video game from developer EA Sports suggest on multiple accounts the game is being targeted for a summer 2023 release. A summer release date...

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO