Morristown woman giving away cold water during extreme heat

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Many areas in East Tennessee were under a weather advisory due to the heat on Tuesday. The extreme temperatures are putting many people at risk, but one woman is going the extra mile to make sure people have enough water to stay hydrated.

Missy Cash has been buying cases of water with her own money and giving it away for several years. She gives these bottles of water to people throughout the Morristown Community without asking for anything in return.

“Phew, it’s really hot,” Cash said, wiping her head to get rid of the sweat dripping down her face.

She has no air condoning in her car. Yet, she’s thinking of others who have to endure the heat.

“They’re burning up,” she said while driving around Morristown looking for anyone who might need a drink. “There’s always somebody to help.”

“You need ice-cold water,” she asked someone who was walking on the sidewalk?

“Yes,” he replied.

Reaching into her bright red cooler full of ice and bottled water, she pulls one out for him saying. However, not everyone says ‘yes.’

While riding with her, we drove by several people who weren’t interested in what Cash had to give. Cash even got out of her car to try to catch a man riding a bicycle.

“You want a cold water,” she asked, but when she got no reply and the man rode off, she said, “Well, that didn’t work out.”

Cash, shrugged, laughed it off, and got back in her car, the bottle of water in her hand and a smile still on her face.

I witnessed that some people are more thankful than others.

Cash stopped near a local Dollar General to hand a man water.

“I sure do appreciate it,” he said.

“You are so welcome,” she replied.

“And you all have a blessed day,” he said back.

“You have a blessed day too and you try to stay out of the heat okay,” Cash said.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” the man replied. He explained to Cash and me that he just got out of jail, and he had nowhere to go. He said that the new proposed laws in Tennessee would make it even harder for him to get back on his feet. Senate bill 1610 would penalize the homeless for solicitation or camping on public property.

It’s stories like these that keep Cash driving around town.

“If anyone of these people were my family, I would want somebody to help them.”

Cash said she gives because she was given a second chance at life,

“I was involved with a car accident when I was 19 and I was in a coma for 168 days, and a wheelchair for 2 and a half years. I’ve had multiple surgeries on my feet, five on one and three on the other one, and all that I ask God for was to let me dance and play my guitar and He does. So I just want to praise Him and do the work of Jesus.”

She’s not able to go out and give back as often as she likes and the recent rise in gas prices is making it even harder for her.

That’s why Cash is reaching out to other members of the Morristown community and asking them to keep a cooler full of ice and bottled water in their car to help those who can’t stay out of the heat.

“It isn’t any of my business why they’re there or how they go there, or what their intentions are,” Cash said. “I just wanted to come out to the main pleases and make sure that everybody’s okay so I can sleep. I’d hate to think that I could have helped somebody, and I didn’t.”

While we were driving around, someone asked Cash if she had anything for them to eat. Cash drove to the nearest fast-food restaurant to get them food no questions asked. As we were pulling out of the drive-through, Cash ran out of gas. She said she put $10 in her tank hoping she would make it through the day. There was no gas station in sight, and I was riding along with her, which meant I was not a lot of help either.

We ended up having to walk to a nearby Auto Collision place, Xtreme Collision . I told the owner what I was in town for and what had happened. Tony Long was gracious enough to drive me to a nearby gas station and fill up a small gas tank. He then drove me back to Cash to put the gas in her car.

“It’s not much fuel but it will help you,” Long said.

I tried to pay him, but he wouldn’t take the money.

“Well thank you very much,” Cash said.

“It’s the biggest fuel tank I had over there,” Long said.

“Well thank you very much. It is very much appreciated,” Cash replied. “Praise God for good people in my town.”

“God is good,” Long said.

Long said, he didn’t do it for the praise. He did it because it was the right thing. He told me that his team was working overtime when I walked into his shop or else, they wouldn’t have been there.

As you can see, Cash sometimes struggles herself, but when I asked her if she ever counts how much money she spends trying to help others, she said no.

She works the night shift at a local market in Morristown, going in at 11 p.m. and getting off at 7 a.m. She said she does it so she can get by, but to mainly continue to help others.

She has, however, managed to save enough money to get her car AC fixed after going without it for four years.

Cash isn’t asking for money or anything in return. She said she just wanted to share her story so that others may want to do a good deed in their community too.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.