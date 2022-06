(Re Sunday, June 12’s front-page story, “Inverness taxable value lower than hoped,” “Officials say no to tax rate hike”): Big kudos to the Inverness City Council and Eric Williams. As a mom-and-pop shop in downtown Inverness, we so appreciate the council and Eric for their decision to not raise our taxes, fees, etc. We do know surrounding cities are raising these costs on small businesses. Again, thank you, as I know I speak for all of our small businesses in the city. This certainly helps us during these turbulent times.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO