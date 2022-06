On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Senior Citizens Association in Florence County will re-open a new facility for the Timmonsville Senior Center. The new center is located at 111 W. Main Street, Timmonsville, SC 29161. The new center will host a dining room, exercise room, craft room along with computer room. The center will officially open on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9:00 am. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The phone number for the Timmonsville Center is 843-420-5154 and the site manager is Mrs. Ada Hamlin.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO