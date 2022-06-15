ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Keith Welch: My military oxymoronic experience

By Keith J. Welch
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

I have heard all of the jokes, during and after serving in U.S. Air Force Intelligence. This was the career path the Air Force decided was either best fit for my skill testing or their need relegated me to this four-year adventure.

I chose the Air Force in 1971 because my Selective Service draft number was getting close. I didn’t want the government to make my military branch selection for me.

I am a non-swimmer, so the Navy was out. I really did not wish to be hauling a weapon all around the jungle in a distant land, so I also wanted to avoid the Marines and Army. But I am thankful for those who choose those other branches of service and for their sacrificial service. The Air Force seemed the best choice for me.

My second assignment was for an 18-month tour on the island of Okinawa assigned to Kadena Air Base. The base was a large Military Airlift Command Base. The small 376th Strategic Air Command (SAC) Wing was located on the far end of the airfield. It consisted of the Wing Command building and the building where I worked across the street.

My work site included a small fenced-in building with our own special security service police. The regular air force police and even the base commander were not cleared to enter our building.

We were rather isolated and this work area was a safe haven from the normal base military orderliness. We rotated shift work schedules in order to man the post 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This intelligence unit consisted of five officers and eight enlisted. The only additional people allowed onto our secure compound were the reconnaissance pilots, as they came in for their daily pre-flight briefings and debriefings. The officers and enlisted depended on each other to get the job done. This meant I had an enormous amount of freedom.

One of the highlights of my time on Okinawa came not from the military intelligence work, but from a knock on my barracks room door one early morning. It turned out to be Mike, a former Air Force Captain, who resigned his commission to take up a different kind of mission.

He shared he was part of the Navigator Ministry and invited me for lunch and fellowship off base with some other military personnel.

He said, “I will pick you up on Saturday if you are free.”

I happened to be free and agreed to go. When I arrived at the home I noticed there were people from all the other branches of the service. But what I initially took in was the friendliness and the energetically displayed joy of the other servicemen in attendance. I immediately felt welcomed and comfortable in the setting.

Later, I attended a second meeting and was talked into playing Risk with some others in attendance. I found out it is not a good idea to play a game of Risk if there are two Marines also playing. They formed a secret alliance with each other and took the beachhead to victory.

Mike asked me, “What shift are you on next week?

“The regular day shift for the whole week,” I responded.

“I would like to come by your barracks and we could meet in my car to share some scripture and pray,” he said, “and then I will take you to your work on time so you won’t need to take the shuttle bus.”

I replied, “That sounds good.”

We set a time and met every morning for a week. Mike also introduced me to the possibility of scripture memory and gave me a topical memory starter kit. It was a time of real spiritual growth in my life.

When I was discharged years later, I was introduced to Discipleship Journal, books and more scripture memory material from the Navigator Ministry. All of their material points me back to the Bible.

All of this occurred because I answered a knock on my door in Okinawa back in 1974. It was probably the most intelligent thing I did while serving in the military.

— Keith J. Welch is a resident of Holland. He has an MFA in creative writing and is a retired Salvation Army Major. Contact him at Keith.welch16@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Keith Welch: My military oxymoronic experience

The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

