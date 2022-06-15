ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 years after dropping out of college, Bay Area photographer savoring first NBA Finals experience

By Kylen Mills
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (KRON) — On Saturday afternoon, Jordan Jimenez stepped off the Warriors team charter, happy to plant his feet back on Bay Area soil after a whirlwind week capturing the NBA Finals in Boston. Sometimes Jimenez has to pinch himself. This is real. This is really his life.

Just four years ago, the San Bruno native dropped out of college. Jimenez had tried to go the traditional route to make his parents happy, pursuing a marketing degree at the University of San Francisco. But his heart wasn’t in it.

At 20-years-old, with no formal training and not a penny to his name, Jimenez gave up academia to pursue photography. He knew making it in this field would be hard. He also knew that anything less than chasing his dreams would be worse than failure.

“The thing I love most about photography is helping people see a positive light in the world,” said Jimenez. “I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Jimenez didn’t want to photograph just anything though. He wanted to shoot basketball.

In lieu of the college life where free time for many is dedicated to partying with friends, Jimenez spent nights and weekends at gyms in every corner of the Bay Area, photographing AAU tournaments, youth basketball camps and workouts, oftentimes, for free. Jimenez worked every day to get better, made connections, and then one day he was in the right place at the right time.

He met Steph Curry at an event in Oakland in 2019. And the rest is history.

“He’s an even greater human being. Super humble, super down to earth. As much as he is great on the court, luckily I’ve been able to see the side off the court that’s even greater,” said Jimenez, still in awe years later that he has a relationship with one of the greatest hoopers of all time.

Curry has become one of Jimenez’s regulars. His growing list of clients includes Bleacher Report, Slam Magazine, a host of professional athletes, and his number one customer turned best friend: Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

The pair met when Poole was a rookie still struggling to find his way as a 20-year-old playing a man’s game. At the time, Jimenez was a 20-year-old budding NBA photographer, struggling to make a name for himself in an industry almost as competitive as the NBA. The parallels made for a fast friendship that only strengthened as both rose to the top.

“It’s the craziest thing just to see somebody who’s become one of your best friends really perform at the highest level,” Jimenez said. “That’s been an insane blessing. It’s all the things that we really talked about, we really manifested where we wanted to be. To see it really come to life it’s really a crazy experience. I’m super happy for him.”

Poole is wrapping up the best season of his career, averaging more than 18 points per game as a key piece of this Warriors team that is now one win away from an NBA championship.

Jimenez also exploded on the national scene during the 2021-22 season, capturing Steph Curry moments after one of his signature no-look threes. The photo went viral, garnering millions of likes while being featured on almost every major sports outlet around the U.S. and even the world.

“I never expected it to blow up the way it did. Because to be honest it’s not my best photo, what it really was is Steph being Steph. Like I said, that guy is a god. For him to do things like that that he does, it’s just him being him, that’s why it went viral.”

Jimenez deflects any praise when asked about his now trademark shot, but make no mistake, anyone who sees his work will tell you he has a gift.

The 24-year-old has been following Warriors throughout the 2022 postseason, documenting moments big and small, on and off the court. The trip to Boston for games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals thanks to Poole is just the latest first for the rising star.

“For me it’s kind of a surreal experience, especially being around all these super talented people. Just being in a building [TD Garden] with such a rich history, being able to experience that and just have all of the years that I’ve done, all the 7, 8 years I’ve been doing for photography to have that really come to fruition and to see all my friends compete at the highest level – it’s a blessing for sure and it’s really humbling,” said Jimenez.

Shooting an NBA championship seems like it would be a peak for most photographers. For Jimenez, it’s just the beginning.

“Once I get to a different level I’ll be able to put on black and brown creatives who don’t get to the same rooms as me. My main goal is to make a difference in people’s lives,” Jimenez says of his big-picture aspirations. “Really believe in yourself. Because we’re all gifted in some sort of way and we all have some sort of talent to share with the world.”

Bigger than basketball, and bigger than photography, Jimenez’ says his ultimate “pinch me” moment will come when he can use his talents to open doors for others. And that kind of character is something college can’t teach.

KRON4 News

Steph Curry’s jaw-dropping mansion up for sale in Alamo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s former mansion and envy-worthy estate in Alamo, California just went on the market for $9.4 million. Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and their children Riley and Ryan lived in the 5-bedroom mansion from 2016- 2019 and remodeled it to create their dream family home. […]
KRON4 News

Warriors’ adorable kids steal the show

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry held up his MVP trophy beaming with victory as the Golden State Warriors celebrated on the Boston Celtics’ home court Thursday night. His teammate Damion Lee also had his arms full, with baby Daxon. Lee’s baby was the tiniest person on the trophy stage, but his chubby cheeks, […]
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Steph Curry gets frustrated with reporter after winning title

Steph Curry was feeling great on Thursday night after winning the fourth championship of his career. But he didn’t enjoy a reporter killing his vibe after the game. Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship. Curry also was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Posts An Amazing Video Of Son, Canon Curry: "He Will Be Better Than His Father"

Stephen Curry is hard at work trying to win another NBA Championship this season, the fourth in his career. While Steph is known to be an assassin on the basketball court, he takes his responsibilities as a father off the court extremely seriously. Steph's daughter Riley used to be a regular fixture of Steph's post-game interviews a couple of years ago.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt

Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of. Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he...
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding amazing talents and nurturing them into superstars. They did that with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. In exchange, the two players became superstars in their respective careers and did a lot for the franchise. Back during the 2005 NBA...
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
Boston

Chef Ayesha Curry roasts Celtics, local bar following Warriors’ triumph

"On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT." The Currys took the last bite in the ongoing friendly debate about whether or not Ayesha Curry can cook. Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway, wrote “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Ayesha Curry, a successful chef and cookbook author, stayed quiet publicly after the not-so-subtle jab. Her husband, however, didn’t hesitate to support his wife.
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant hops in middle of Stephen A. Smith-Skip Bayless beef

When it comes to this week’s feud between two of the highest-profile sports media figures, Kevin Durant wouldn’t miss it for the world. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith created controversy this week with some comments he made on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast with JJ Redick. Smith spoke on former ESPN co-host Skip Bayless, claiming Bayless was struggling with ratings on “First Take” before Smith joined the show. He even went so far as to say that Bayless approached him in the parking lot of ESPN headquarters and essentially begged him to join “First Take,” telling Smith that “I need you.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
Man dies after driving into front of Home Depot in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after crashing his car into the front of a Home Depot in San Jose, police announced in a tweet Saturday evening. The man suffered “major injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital before he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Home Depot is located at […]
