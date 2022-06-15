ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

My Take: This year was all about showing up for students, teachers

By Staci Bartels
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

My heart is breaking a little today. As an educator this time of year is always hard.

It’s hard to say goodbye to the schedule, the routine, the predictability of each day.

Hardest though, is saying goodbye to the people.

To the adults who walk (sometimes crawl) alongside us. Who carry us when we need it and allow us to carry them when they need it.

But saying goodbye to the kids? That is most rewarding at the exact same time it is most heart and gut wrenching. Rewarding because of the relationships that simply did not exist nine months ago.

Heart and gut wrenching for the exact same reason.

While it is always hard to say goodbye to the people you’ve laughed with, lost patience with, learned from and (hopefully) taught something to, the end to this school year feels different.

This year was an attempt to “return to normal.” This year we moved back to a six-period, in-person schedule, removed our masks and worried less about social distancing. This year we were also faced with new unexpected realities. And we quickly realized that a “return to normal” was not actually possible.

Instead, we had a new normal. We had new COVID-19 variants and protocols. We had a new increase in gun violence. We had a normal political and social divide that constantly and aggressively tugged at the threads of our humanity.

This year brought unprecedented attacks on our capital, our education systems, our libraries and, dear God, our children.

And yet.

They showed up. These kids of ours. They showed up and continued showing up, in spite of their new normal.

They showed up in spite of having lived life stories so big and deep and heavy it doesn’t seem possible or fair that their story is only 13-14 years old.

And yet.

They showed up. Some of them didn’t show up every day. And some of them, even when they were at school, didn't fully “show up.” But they were here. They came to us and came back to us. They came back to us even when:  COVID hit, COVID took the life of a loved one or another tragedy took the life of a loved one. They came back to us after losing all options of housing. They came back to us when the things they could not control turned their lives upside down. They came back to us trying to figure out what it means to be an adolescent in their bodies and minds and hearts. And in these trying times.

And yet, they showed up.

And then.

We realized what this new normal meant. That this year, of all years, ours was an even bigger job.

Ours will forever be a job not just to educate, but to be a constant and a strength and a steady. Ours is a job to feed them and listen to them and meet them wherever they come to us from. We are the constant. We are that safe place, that safe person.

And that felt more important, more necessary, more imperative than ever this year.

And then.

We showed up. We showed up to laugh with them and cry for them. We showed up to push them, to stretch them as people, as well as students. We showed up when they gave up and when they gave in. We kept showing up. We did not give up. Not on the kids. We called on each other to dig deep and give them 200 percent. Even on the hardest days, we did not give up. All the way to the very end.

And so,

Today, as we sent them off, they knew. They knew that we loved them. They knew because we showed them and we told them.

They left us today knowing that we are on their team and in their corner. And we always will be.

And we knew. We knew what was important. We knew we needed them just like they needed us. They kept us grounded in humility and the truth of being human; to be present and to grow and learn and be open and kind. And to not give up.

And so, we rest.

We did not give up on the kids. And we will not give up on the next group either. So we rest. And replenish ourselves in whatever ways work for us. So that in a few months we can return and be ready again to show up for the next group of lives.

— Staci Bartels is an educator at West Ottawa Public Schools.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: This year was all about showing up for students, teachers

