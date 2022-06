SHREVEPORT, La. - Some very big ideas were floated Tuesday concerning LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center by LSU President William Tate. Tate said these are not proposals, but ideas. The main one being what's called the "co-location" of LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center. LSU-S would basically be connected to the Health Science Center by moving across the street on Kings Highway. He even brought artist renderings of the potential changes.

