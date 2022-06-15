ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Chicago-area officer fatally shoots suspect who ran at him with a hatchet, shocking video shows

By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice released video on Tuesday of a fatal shooting involving an officer earlier this month when an officer in a Chicago suburb fired multiple shots at a man who allegedly charged at him with a hatchet as he was carrying out a traffic check. The Naperville, Illinois police officer...

www.thebharatexpressnews.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman, 42, shot and killed inside vehicle in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 42-year-old woman is dead after being shot and killed inside a car in Roseland early Friday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Ahkevah Petway-Moody by the Medical Examiner's Office, was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 10700 block of South State Street around 1 a.m., when an unknown offender fired shots. Our Sabrina Franza spoke with Ahkeevah's mother who said she was proud of her daughter who was a beloved dance instructor and mother to six children. "You've hurt six children, three grandchildren, you've hurt a great, great grandmother. and most of all you hurt her parent,"...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, IL
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with double shooting that killed woman, wounded man in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a shooting in Fuller Park back in February.Avrell Singeltary, 23, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a woman, 23, and wounded a man, 24, while they were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of South Wells Street on Feb. 11, according to police. The Chicago Police Department and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Singeltary on June 14, in the 8600 block of South Francisco Avenue.He was arrested and charged accordingly, police said. Singeltary is due in bond court Thursday. No additional information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hatchet#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

18-year-old charged in armed carjacking in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 18-year-old has been charged in an armed carjacking that took place on Tuesday in The Loop.Police identified Devonte Ladd, 18, as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 20-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Marble Place. Ladd was found inside the victim's vehicle and was taken into custody. He is facing felony counts of vehicular hijacking and robbery among other felony charges. He is expected in court on Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while in vehicle on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Lake Street. At about 6 a.m., the 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and began firing shots into the vehicle the victim was in, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot after refusing to hand over belongings in Hermosa

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery early Friday in the Hermosa neighborhood. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalks around 2:11 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue when two people approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed while leaving apartment building in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was stabbed in the South Loop Thursday night.Police said the 24-year-old woman was leaving an apartment building, in the 1000 block of South State Street around 10:15 p.m., when a woman swinging a sharp object approached her. The offender stabbed the victim in the left eyebrow. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
informnny.com

Chicago’s top cop seeks officer’s firing over mall arrest

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd’s killing should be fired, the head of the police department told a civilian oversight board.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face around 8:21 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was pronounced...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed at 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the entrance to the 79th Street station on the CTA Red Line.Police said a 46-year-old man was near the entrance doors to the station around 3:30 p.m., when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun, and shot him in the chest.The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy