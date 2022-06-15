Chicago-area officer fatally shoots suspect who ran at him with a hatchet, shocking video shows

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a shooting in Fuller Park back in February.Avrell Singeltary, 23, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a woman, 23, and wounded a man, 24, while they were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of South Wells Street on Feb. 11, according to police. The Chicago Police Department and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Singeltary on June 14, in the 8600 block of South Francisco Avenue.He was arrested and charged accordingly, police said. Singeltary is due in bond court Thursday. No additional information was immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO