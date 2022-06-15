ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Customer goes on racist rant at Florida restaurant, Asian American manager says

By Valerie Boey
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - A racist rant went viral after a restaurant manager shot a video of it and posted it to the restaurant's Facebook page, to prove that it happened, according to investigators. "You’re a Chinese [expletive], not me," a customer said in the rant, according to the owners...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 45

Chico 46
3d ago

It’s 2022 we all are humans and don’t get a vote on what we are stop the hate if I had a choice I would be 6-4 not 5-4 but we are what we are no choice

Reply
3
hotcarmeldip56
3d ago

These ppl thinks they can talk and dehumanize ppl who doesn't look like them, but they fail to realize God made everyone to his image and likeness.

Reply
2
Seminole Mack
3d ago

Trump emboldened his supporters to the point where they feel entitled to hate on others who look different than they do.

Reply(9)
11
 

TheDailyBeast

Florida 61-Year-Old Loses His McDonald’s Job After Attack on Black Teen

One of the white men arrested for allegedly attacking a Black teen in a residential Florida neighborhood this week appears to have lost a major source of income. In a statement to The Daily Beast, McDonald’s confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one of its Orlando franchisees. “We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by what we’ve seen in this video,” local McDonald’s owner and operator James Gilchrist wrote. “This behavior goes against our values and is not tolerated. I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization.” Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, were booked by Seminole County police Wednesday. Hughes was charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor battery for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old. The teen’s family accused the men of racial profiling him as he drove through their ritzy neighborhood in Sanford, the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
WESH

Video shows woman go on racist rant toward Asian-American staff at Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — The staff at King Cajun Crawfish in Orlando say a female customer directed racial slurs at the manager after being denied a refund for a meal on Monday. On a cellphone video recorded by manager Kristen Nguyen, you hear the female customer say, "You're a Chinese [expletive]. You want me to spell it for you? You're a Chinese [expletive]. That's what you are."
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney bus driver among 12 suspects arrested in Polk undercover child predator investigation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A recent undercover online child predator investigation resulted in the arrest of a dozen suspects in Polk County. Investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Auburndale Police Department, and Winter Haven Police Department worked together on "Operation Child Protector II," which focused on finding those who prey upon children online.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
