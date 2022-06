The former home of Ernest P. Worrell in the hit film Ernest Saves Christmas has been demolished. The 1918 Frame Vernacular home, located at 116 N. Hyer Avenue [GMap], was first occupied by a J.M. Kearns in 1924 before being featured in the 1988 family film. We told you HERE in March 2021 that the new owner of the property was originally intending to restore the home but abandoned the idea early on in the process when faced with an estimated cost of over $500,000.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO