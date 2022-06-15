Severe weather early Wednesday across Nebraska and Iowa

The severe thunderstorm that swept through southeast Nebraska left a swath of significant damage to crops and property last week. Nebraska Extension has a number of resources on hail damage and a team that put this information together following hailstorms in 2014. After the storm last week, the most important thing for farmers to do was assess all their fields (drive, walk, and make a list) and understand the insurance policy they have and report damage to their crop insurance agent. It has been over a week since the storm so the chance for crop recovery can be better determined.

