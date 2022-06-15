Severe weather early Wednesday across Nebraska and Iowa

Related
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather possible over southeast Nebraska Thursday night
The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking the potential for severe weather over southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas for Thursday night and Friday morning. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas in a slight risk for severe weather. Storms are expected to develop over...
York News-Times
Weather service confirms tornadoes, winds of 115 mph, leaving trail of damage in Nebraska
OMAHA -- Two tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds left a trail of damage as thunderstorms moved through Nebraska late on Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said a tornado was confirmed near Murdock, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes was instead the result of straight-line winds. Straight-line winds...
KETV.com
Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
A Flurry of Fraud: City Clerks Have Recently Stolen Money from 17 Nebraska Towns
In Nebraska, 14 city and village clerks have been charged for theft or violating public resources over the last decade.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Another round of severe storms hit Nebraska Tuesday night with more damage to crops
Another round of severe storms hit Nebraska Tuesday night with more damage to crops. A Western Corn Belt farmer says Mother Nature has been relentless after another round of severe storms moved across the area Tuesday night. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks.”. Eastern Nebraska farmer Mitch Oswald...
KCCI.com
Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
Nebraska rushes to build horse tracks despite few fans
Horse races are regularly held in only two spots in Nebraska, and the tracks in Grand Island and Columbus are usually pretty quiet apart from the rumble of thoroughbreds that stomp past the half-empty grandstands.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for majority of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 4 a.m.
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the majority of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until 4 a.m. FREMONT-HARRISON-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-MADISON-ADAIR-CASS-AUDUBON-CALHOUN-CARROLL-CRAWFORD-GREENE-GUTHRIE-SAC Nebraska Counties. CASS-GAGE-JEFFERSON-JOHNSON-LANCASTER-OTOE-SALINE-SEWARD-BUTLER-DODGE-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SAUNDERS-WASHINGTON. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. SCATTERED DAMAGING...
Strong storms across central Illinois Friday morning
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas. Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham. Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents) Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds […]
The Weather Channel
More Than 100,000 Power Outages, Buildings Damaged After Tornado and High Winds in Central Wisconsin
At least one tornado touched down in central Wisconsin. There are reports of damage to a hospital. More than 100,000 homes and business were without power. More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power, large trees snapped and buildings damaged after at least one tornado touched down Wednesday evening in Central Wisconsin.
KEYC
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa
Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
journaldemocrat.com
Hailstorm casues major damage in SE Nebraska
The severe thunderstorm that swept through southeast Nebraska left a swath of significant damage to crops and property last week. Nebraska Extension has a number of resources on hail damage and a team that put this information together following hailstorms in 2014. After the storm last week, the most important thing for farmers to do was assess all their fields (drive, walk, and make a list) and understand the insurance policy they have and report damage to their crop insurance agent. It has been over a week since the storm so the chance for crop recovery can be better determined.
Albia Newspapers
$5 fee for entering Lake Manawa & Waubonsie State Parks to continue for out-of-state visitors
(Des Moines) -- Out of state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two and a half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs said the fee may be a way to thin the crowds.
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers
A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. that led to the deaths of more than 40 million chickens and turkeys and contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices appears to be waning, but experts caution the virus hasn’t disappeared and worry another surge could take hold this fall.
Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″
IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather expected in Central Nebraska late Tuesday, early Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe weather is expected to strike Central Nebraska in the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center lists much of the region in the ‘slight’ risk for severe weather category, which is the second most extreme out of five categories. The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook says a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas.
wevv.com
More than 18,000 lose power in southwest Indiana during severe weather
Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area. As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations. By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased...
Severe weather coming back to West Virginia and Ohio Thursday
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a risk for severe weather on Thursday. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Enhanced risk (three out of five) is just to our east. We […]
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s brother found dead in Texas home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday afternoon, representatives of Sen. Brett Lindstrom confirmed information in an Omaha World-Herald article regarding the unexpected death of his brother, Tyler Lindstrom. Tyler Lindstrom, 39, was found dead in the kitchen of his Austin, Texas, home after neighbors called for a welfare check...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska transportation officials shut down Richardson County highway bridge
BEATRICE — Nebraska Department of Transportation officials have ordered a southeast Nebraska highway bridge closed, over safety concerns. During a planned routine bridge inspection on Wednesday, an inspection team found safety concerns with the structure, located in Richardson County near Salem on Nebraska Highway 8. The bridge crosses the Big Nemaha River.
