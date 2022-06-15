ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Severe weather early Wednesday across Nebraska and Iowa

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago

News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible over southeast Nebraska Thursday night

The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking the potential for severe weather over southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas for Thursday night and Friday morning. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas in a slight risk for severe weather. Storms are expected to develop over...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for majority of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 4 a.m.

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the majority of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until 4 a.m. FREMONT-HARRISON-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-POTTAWATTAMIE-SHELBY-MADISON-ADAIR-CASS-AUDUBON-CALHOUN-CARROLL-CRAWFORD-GREENE-GUTHRIE-SAC Nebraska Counties. CASS-GAGE-JEFFERSON-JOHNSON-LANCASTER-OTOE-SALINE-SEWARD-BUTLER-DODGE-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SAUNDERS-WASHINGTON. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. SCATTERED DAMAGING...
WCIA

Strong storms across central Illinois Friday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas. Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham. Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents) Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
journaldemocrat.com

Hailstorm casues major damage in SE Nebraska

The severe thunderstorm that swept through southeast Nebraska left a swath of significant damage to crops and property last week. Nebraska Extension has a number of resources on hail damage and a team that put this information together following hailstorms in 2014. After the storm last week, the most important thing for farmers to do was assess all their fields (drive, walk, and make a list) and understand the insurance policy they have and report damage to their crop insurance agent. It has been over a week since the storm so the chance for crop recovery can be better determined.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather expected in Central Nebraska late Tuesday, early Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe weather is expected to strike Central Nebraska in the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center lists much of the region in the ‘slight’ risk for severe weather category, which is the second most extreme out of five categories. The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook says a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
wevv.com

More than 18,000 lose power in southwest Indiana during severe weather

Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area. As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations. By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased...
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s brother found dead in Texas home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday afternoon, representatives of Sen. Brett Lindstrom confirmed information in an Omaha World-Herald article regarding the unexpected death of his brother, Tyler Lindstrom. Tyler Lindstrom, 39, was found dead in the kitchen of his Austin, Texas, home after neighbors called for a welfare check...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska transportation officials shut down Richardson County highway bridge

BEATRICE — Nebraska Department of Transportation officials have ordered a southeast Nebraska highway bridge closed, over safety concerns. During a planned routine bridge inspection on Wednesday, an inspection team found safety concerns with the structure, located in Richardson County near Salem on Nebraska Highway 8. The bridge crosses the Big Nemaha River.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
