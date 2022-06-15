ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD's RDNA 3 series is rumored to launch sooner than expected

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
(Image credit: AMD)

The race is on to see which of the three GPU makers will launch its cards first. The smart bet would be in Intel, though for now, all indications are that its cards won't be competitive from a performance point of view. It's a different story for AMD and Nvidia: both companies are readying their next gen challengers, but which company will launch first and take the gaming crown?

Depending on which company launches first, it's no leap to say that either company's flagship card will comfortably take out the top spot, but for how long can it keep it? A new rumor from the reliable leaker Greymon55 (opens in new tab) indicates that the launch of AMD's flagship Navi 31 GPU could take place as soon as October.

That means that AMD is set to release its Zen 4 CPU family (opens in new tab) and RDNA 3 cards within weeks of one another. I'd assume that Nvidia will look to one-up AMD and launch its RTX 40 cards before then. Bragging rights matter.

Intel's Arc cards are still coming (opens in new tab) (in one form or another), and it’s also set to launch its 13th Gen Raptor lake CPUs towards the end of the year. If you're looking to build a new gaming PC later this year, you'll have a smorgasbord of new hardware to choose from.

Best CPU for gaming: The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard: The right boards

Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game ahead of the rest

The rumor mill is really starting to churn. It’s important not to get too carried away with leaks, but when AMD itself comes out and says it expects a whopping 50% performance per watt increase (opens in new tab), I have to sit up and take notice. If we assume a hypothetical RX 7900 XT and RX 6900 XT both have a TDP of 300W, the 7900 XT should be around 50% faster. However, I’d expect the 7900 XT's TDP to be higher than 300W, meaning the RDNA 3 flagship will offer a stunning intergenerational performance leap.

Of course, Nvidia isn’t sitting on its hands. Rumours suggest similar, if not even greater performance gains (opens in new tab) from its next generation flagship. It’s an exciting time to be a gamer, though expectations need to be tempered. There are many unknowns. Price, availability and cooling requirements will have a major influence on the state of the market. I hope that these launches will be real! No paper launches please.

I for one can’t wait to see AMD and Nvidia battle it out for next generation gaming supremacy. If a launch as soon as October turns out to be accurate, we won't have too long to wait to see which company takes out the gaming crown.

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.

