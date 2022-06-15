Out of the past

Kate Westerheide, 2, held by her mother, Molly Westerheide, both of Sidney, gets a good look at a female African penguin named Randi that was brought to the Amos Memorial Public Library by the Newport Aquarium on Friday, June 17. Molly said “It was a great experience.” She was thankful that the library holds such programs for the community. Kate is also the daughter of Doug Westerheide. Visitors learned about what fish penguins like to eat, how they can live up to 40 years in captivity and that there was an extinct penguin that grew up to 6 feet tall.

