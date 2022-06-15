ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Out of the past

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

——- The annual picnic of the Wynant fire company will be held in Delaet’s grove, a quarter-mile east of Newport, on July 3. There will be a 12-mile bicycle race. A new dancing platform has been erected for those who desire to trip the light fantastic....

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Bradley J. Winsler, 33, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Lynette R. Long, 58, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County joins New BroadbandOhio program

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and the BroadbandOhio office announced the BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator cohort on June 15, and one of the four teams is Shelby County. The purpose of the broadband community accelerator program is to prepare communities around Ohio for broadband funding opportunities...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Meeting Randi

Kate Westerheide, 2, held by her mother, Molly Westerheide, both of Sidney, gets a good look at a female African penguin named Randi that was brought to the Amos Memorial Public Library by the Newport Aquarium on Friday, June 17. Molly said “It was a great experience.” She was thankful that the library holds such programs for the community. Kate is also the daughter of Doug Westerheide. Visitors learned about what fish penguins like to eat, how they can live up to 40 years in captivity and that there was an extinct penguin that grew up to 6 feet tall.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

LIMA — Barry and Debra Muskus, of Lima, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 18 with a Celebration Mass at St. Gerard Church in Lima with a dinner to follow at Milano Café. A celebration dance is planned for Sunday, June 19, in Dayton. Barry and...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
Shelby County, OH
Government
City
Lakeside, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Sidney, OH
Government
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2022 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cynthian Township

Township size: 31.3 square miles. Location within county: West of Sidney. Communities within township: Newport and Oran. Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department. Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad. Zoning: Township. Points of interest: Country Concert in the Hills each July. Township building: 3494 Elm St., Newport (Fort Loramie), OH...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Correction

Information listed in a crash report within the County record portion of the Sidney Daily News June 7 edition was incorrect. A crash reported on in the County record should have read:. No one was cited, according to the crash report, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 29, at...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Auxiliary honors members

The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member.
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Past#Dayton Art Institute#Holiday Inn#Methodist Churches#The Liberty Party#Universi
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Moose Lodge 568 awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Moose Scholarship Committee recently held its annual banquet and awarded two $1,000 scholarships to recent graduating seniors Carson Taylor of Sidney High School and Chloe Weigandt of Fairlawn High School. Taylor will be attending Ohio State University to study Finance/Business and Weigandt will be attending...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include approving a contract with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for various employees; approvin temporary appropriations and amending current approporiations; approve a c0ntract for a mult-site air conditioner contractor; and approve personnel items.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:27 a.m. Nadya Cathryn Diana Dear, 17, of Dayton, pulled into an intersection from a stop sign facing the west on Mason Road attempting to turn left onto County Road 25A when she did not see and pulled into the path of the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A, driven by Tiffany Jean Brown, 27, of Sidney, causing a collision.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sidney Daily News

Knowledge is power

Tyler Travis, 8, of Sidney, reads “The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies” while attending the Amos Memorial Public Library’s summer reading program on Wednesday, June 15. Tyler is the son of Zach and Sophia Travis.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week. There are currently 299 active COVID cases in the county — up 24 cases from the 274 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,255 cases of COVID-19 with 368 hospitalizations...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

National Museum USAF to host Korean War Memorial Replica Exhibit

DAYTON — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors are invited to remember the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War and honor those who served by visiting a replica exhibit of the Korean War Veterans Memorial from Washington, D.C. This replica exhibit, which will be...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

A shy penguin

Bridget Holthaus, left, 4, and her brother, Braxton Holthaus, 5, pet a stuffed penguin while listening to Newport Aquarium representative Lizzie Ayers talk about penguins. The aquarium, in conjunction with the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library, brought a live female african penguin named Randi to the Fort Loramie Elementary School gym. Randi walked out of her cage briefly before walking back into the cage. Randi then refused to come back out. Braxton and Scott are the children of Scott and Sara Holthaus.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Festival royalty

2022 Anna Homecoming Festival Queen Carly Rogers, left, and Princess Lennyn Billing were crowned on Thursday, June 16. The Anna Homecoming Festival runs from Friday, June 17 – Saturday, June 18.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ron & Nita’s to host community blood drive

SIDENY — Ron & Nita’s community blood drive will be held Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 134 S. Main St., Sidney. Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors are required to provide a photo ID that...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-11:18 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue. -9:09 p.m.: warrant. Wesley David Conatser, 32, at large, was arrested on a warrant. -7 to 9:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Countryside Street.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy