Arable Capital Partners Adds Ainara Arcelus as Associate; Greg Richards and Derek Yurosek Comment

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “How to Design Democratic Management.” View the full webinar here. Yarissa Soriano: At the Democracy at Work Institute (DAWI), we believe that democratic managers need to know and do all the things that any conventional business manager needs to do to ensure that the business is doing well, that the business is successful, and that it moves people and resources towards their goals. What sets a democratic manager apart and the core principles that really makes them different than your traditional management is commitment. Commitment to sharing information transparently, sharing power regularly, and teaching others to do what they need to do in order to really participate fully in the operations and the governance of the business. Democratic managers are developing workers’ capacity through what I like to call “human-centered supervision,” looking at our workers as a whole.

JOBS ・ 24 DAYS AGO