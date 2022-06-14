ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arable Capital Partners Adds Ainara Arcelus as Associate; Greg Richards and Derek Yurosek Comment

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, WA - Making a strategic move to strengthen its team, investment firm Arable Capital Partners has added Ainara Arcelus to its team as an Associate. Backed by...

freightwaves.com

Warehouse automation firm Hai Robotics closes $100M series D funding round

Less than a year after raising $200 million, Chinese warehouse automation firm Hai Robotics has announced a $100 million series D+ funding round. The funding is the third round raised in the past year as the acceleration of warehouse robotics intensifies across the globe. Hai has now raised $315 million, according to Crunchbase, across six total rounds.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Small Fleet recap: Meeting small carrier needs with Werner

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How asset-based brokerages leverage experience to meet small carrier needs. DETAILS: Matt Parry joins FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson to talk about how asset-based brokerages add value and access to smaller carriers’ freight networks. With...
INDUSTRY
AdWeek

GroupM Nexus Enhances Its Media Transformation Through New Leadership Appointments

GroupM Nexus, WPP’s performance media investment group, has made new leadership appointments following its recent media agency mergers. Earlier this year WPP executed a collection of mergers amongst its media agencies, including the creation of GroupM Nexus, which brought together the digital and media services of GroupM Services, Xaxis, Finecast and Copilot, a proprietary AI technology.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Logistics firms Stord, FarEye shock workforces with mass layoffs

Correction: Earlier reports stated that FarEye laid off 250 employees — the actual number is slightly under 100. This story has been updated accordingly. Two logistics technology firms just pulled the rug out from under their employees. Atlanta-based logistics software-as-a-service provider Stord and New Delhi-based delivery management platform FarEye,...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Small Fleet keynote: ‘Get scrappy with where you’re finding loads’

This keynote recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday. KEYNOTE TOPIC: Simple ways carriers can drive efficiencies in their operations. DETAILS: Trucker Tools has more than 250,000 carriers on its platform. It was designed specifically to help those carriers mitigate their biggest challenges. Trucker Tools’ Kary Jablonski explains those challenges to FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey, as well as how her company can help.
INDUSTRY
geekwire.com

A trio of founders offer lessons on ‘fundraising while Black’ in Techstars panel discussion

For many Black entrepreneurs, getting funding for their business is a daunting and disproportionately difficult task. Only about 1% of all venture dollars goes to Black founders, according to Crunchbase, despite Black and African Americans making up 13% of the U.S. population. Despite the odds, many Black entrepreneurs have navigated their way through multiple rounds of financing, coming out of the fundraising gauntlet.
ECONOMY
CNN

Silicon Valley braces for the good times to end

For much of the past two decades, the ethos of Silicon Valley was largely defined by Facebook's former motto: "move fast and break things." But in a sudden and dizzying shift, the current mood in the tech sector could perhaps best be described with a far more restrained mantra: "cut costs and try to survive."
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Small Fleet recap: The do’s and don’ts of partnering with brokerages

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Brokerage and 3PL partnerships for owner-operators and small carriers. DETAILS: Running your own truck or small fleet is all about risk versus reward. A key decision is how to evaluate partners to...
INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Artozo NFT Marketplace Enters Strategic Partnership With InCluence

E-commerce advisors InCluence join forces with a revolutionary NFT marketplace. June 8, 2022 – Artozo NFT Marketplace has entered into a strategic partnership with the fintech firm InCluence, which specializes in the legalities of e-commerce. According to Artozo, the firm will be assisting with the development of payment processing protocols and compliance for its upcoming NFT marketplace venture.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Binance.US CEO tells employees the company is ‘growing faster than ever’

“Our funding round could not have come at a better time and we now have over $250 million in the bank (and at current burn rate we could go years before needing to raise again),” Shroder wrote in the message, which went out to Binance.US’s 400+ employees. The exchange is “growing faster than ever and hiring across 80+ positions” and Shroder fully expects its product/tech team to double this year, he added in the note.
BUSINESS
nonprofitquarterly.org

It Takes Commitment: Management as Sharing Power and Participation

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “How to Design Democratic Management.” View the full webinar here. Yarissa Soriano: At the Democracy at Work Institute (DAWI), we believe that democratic managers need to know and do all the things that any conventional business manager needs to do to ensure that the business is doing well, that the business is successful, and that it moves people and resources towards their goals. What sets a democratic manager apart and the core principles that really makes them different than your traditional management is commitment. Commitment to sharing information transparently, sharing power regularly, and teaching others to do what they need to do in order to really participate fully in the operations and the governance of the business. Democratic managers are developing workers’ capacity through what I like to call “human-centered supervision,” looking at our workers as a whole.
JOBS
TechCrunch

JOKR leaving US, ‘for now,’ to focus on LatAm

“We have decided to stop our business activities in the U.S. for now, which have lately only accounted for about 5% of our business and with a very differently structured opportunity,” Wenzel said in a statement. “Given our unique position in Latin America, we decided to increase our investments in the region organically and by exploring complementary inorganic opportunities, expand our geographic footprint and expand on our service offering to become the leading and most customer serving online grocery business across Latin America, a 1.2tn retail market with less than 10% online penetration.”
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The rise of API-first companies, in fintech and beyond

API-first companies aren’t a new thing, but I have been paying more attention to them since TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, where I moderated a panel conversation with Plaid CTO Jean-Denis Greze. Plaid is a fintech company, yes, but it’s not just in fintech that API solutions are on the rise — and helping solve a great range of problems. — Anna.
BUSINESS
u.today

The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Announces First List of New Partners Joining the Permanent Judging Panel for Season 2

Geneva, Switzerland / June 16 / – TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) are thrilled to announce Mirana, Binance Custody, FalconX, Bittrex Global, APENFT Marketplace, Voxels, Tacen, Ankr, Velas, SwissBorg Ventures, and the lead author of the ERC-721 Standard, William Entriken, as partners and judges for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022, Season 2. They will be joining our permanent judging panel alongside our highly esteemed partners from Season 1.
ECONOMY
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 17

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry Purchases Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Moves to Nasdaq SlingerBag maker Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. upgraded its stock listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market from over the counter on June 15. The company sold 1 million shares at $4 each, down from an initial plan to sell 1.2 million at $10 each. After a 1-for-10 stock split effected with the uplisting, Connexa has a diluted market cap of about $51 million. Connexa started as SlingerBag, offering a suitcase-sized...
MARKETS

