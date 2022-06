I’ve read two myths about bell peppers, neither of which has a hint of truth to it. A few years ago, I saw one on social media about how to tell boy and girl bell peppers apart — supposedly, by the number of lobes or bumps on the bottom of the peppers. Someone even asked me about this at the grocery store. One problem: There are no such things as boy and girl peppers! They’re just bell peppers.

