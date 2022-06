– OPINION – While we are (hopefully) through the worst of the pandemic, now the time has come to see what changes were temporary and what is going to stick around. It seems clear that off premise dining, already on the rise pre-covid, has only spiked in popularity in the last two years. That has come down some as diners feel safe to return to dining in, but the trend line is higher than before and will only continue to rise as guest consumption preferences change.

