SpartanNash Unveils Acquisition of Shop-N-Save Food Centers; Tony Sarsam and William DeVries Discuss

By Melissa De Leon Chavez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, MI - SpartanNash’s network just got a little bit bigger. Recently, the retailer revealed that it has acquired Shop-N-Save Food Centers (SNS), a three-store grocery chain in Northwestern Michigan, and upon the closing of the sale, all locations have been converted to SpartanNash’s popular Family Fare...

