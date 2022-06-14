SpartanNash Unveils Acquisition of Shop-N-Save Food Centers; Tony Sarsam and William DeVries Discuss
By Melissa De Leon Chavez
andnowuknow.com
4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - SpartanNash’s network just got a little bit bigger. Recently, the retailer revealed that it has acquired Shop-N-Save Food Centers (SNS), a three-store grocery chain in Northwestern Michigan, and upon the closing of the sale, all locations have been converted to SpartanNash’s popular Family Fare...
