Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think Nate Diaz will fight him. For months now, it has been made clear that the UFC is trying to book Chimaev vs. Diaz in what would be a massive fight as both men are big stars. However, it hasn’t come to fruition and according to the Swede it has never actually been close to happening. Chimaev says that is because Diaz is scared of him and if they do fight, he vows to smash him.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO