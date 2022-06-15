ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Summer Splurges: Family Fun Starting at $36

By Mary Beth Foster
triwnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Everyone loves a great deal, but summer is also a time to splurge a little on family fun! The activities described here range from as low as $36 to as high as $280 for a family of four. Most fall in the $40-60 range for 2 adults and 2...

www.triwnews.com

Axios Charlotte

9 best Charlotte restaurant patios where your pup can tag along

Dogs are perfect company whenever you’re grabbing a bite to eat. Becoming a dog mom made me want to take my pup everywhere even though he wasn’t fully trained. Now that my pup is officially legal, in dog years he’s only three, I’ve revisited the idea of him hanging with the big dogs (me). Here […] The post 9 best Charlotte restaurant patios where your pup can tag along appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Four new restaurants coming to Riverbend Village in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Riverbend Village is expanding its tenant mix with new restaurant offerings as part of that project’s second phase. Outback Steakhouse, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Nana Morrison’s Soul Food have signed deals at that 130-acre mixed-use development, says Wells Herndon with Simpson Commercial Real Estate.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

DaBaby hosting family friendly event for community

A Waxhaw woman has been without internet service for weeks. WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk’s, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Concerns raised over hydrant proximity after fire destroys home in Cabarrus Co. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A home was...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rock Hill Pride Festival is expecting to host as...
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fire flowers bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25

It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […] The post Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Grand Opening Celebration For Mountain Creek Park, June 18

Newton, NC – Mountain Creek Park, the Catawba County Park System’s newest outdoor destination, will open to the public with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 18. The park, which spans 606 acres on the northwestern tip of Lake Norman, is located at 6554 Little Mountain Rd. in Sherrills Ford. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
triwnews.com

Celebrating Father’s Day 2022

CHARLOTTE – Father’s Day weekend is right around the corner. Each year the day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special day will be observed on Sunday, June 19. We have been honoring fatherhood in the United States since 1910. The holiday was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of William Jackson Smart, who was an American Civil War veteran. While the holiday was not always nationally observed — for years between 1910 and the 1970s the observation of the day faded in and out — it was President Nixon that established the permanent observance nationally in 1972. In 1974 Sonora Smart Dodd was honored and announced as the founder at Expo 74 at the World’s Fair in Spokane.
MATTHEWS, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 25 things to do in Charlotte this Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on June 21 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring family-friendly fun and racing’s rising stars in Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JUNE 17 95. PM Thunderstorms. 41% chance of rain. PRIDE Class at Hilliard Studio Method: Wear your favorite […] The post Weekender: 25 things to do in Charlotte this Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Red Robin says employee fired after reports of edibles found in customer’s to-go orders

CHARLOTTE — Red Robin said Friday that it has fired an employee after receiving reports of customers finding possible drug-laced treats in their to-go bags. This comes a day after we reported that a Channel 9 employee said he ordered food twice from the Red Robin restaurant Wednesday and discovered Rice Krispies and Fruit Loop treats in his bag with a card advertising edibles. He said he almost gave it to his child.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

10 Amazing Brunch Spots in Charlotte

Brunch used to be strictly relegated to weekends and sacred occasions on Sunday after church services. There’s no need to wait until the preacher says “amen” or for out-of-town guests to visit to experience brunch in the Queen City. Following a weeknight of bar-hopping in South End or a lazy weekend spent at home, it’s all about luxury and plates piled high with biscuits, beignets and Benedicts. It’s time to put the spotlight on some of the city’s best and most unique brunch spots, alongside some tried-and-true mimosa-pouring classics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
triwnews.com

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Boston And Hickory

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Boston and Hickory for a pair adoption. “Hickory is an adventurous talkative boy that loves to give kisses on your nose and will play all day. He especially likes to play with his mirror twin, Boston! They are total opposites that balance each other out well and have closely bonded. Boston is a cuddle bug and insists on sleeping on your neck or close by, he is more on the calm side and will likely be a lap cat. He is a huge fan of the cat tree so when he gets the zoomies he will climb up and down it like a mad man till he is exhausted and then take a nap at the top. They have not only been around other cats, but they are fearless and playful with the foster home’s two large 70lb dogs! The boys were born on 4/5/22 currently making them nine weeks old. If you think these babies would be a good fit for your family, please complete the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”
UNION COUNTY, NC

