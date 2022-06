HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in 12 Homewood apartment units have been forced to evacuate because property managers found structural damage in the building. A dozen or so residents at The Valora at Homewood apartment complex evacuated Tuesday night because of structural beam issues. One unnamed resident tells WBRC they only had about a half-hour’s notice to grab their stuff and get out. The complex’s management told residents in a letter later put on their doors that the fire department knew about the building problem and would come check for evacuation, but fire officials tells WBRC that isn’t true.

